Limerick secure five-in-a-row Munster titles but victory over battling Clare shrouded in late controversy

Limerick 1-23 Clare 1-22

Limerick held their nerve to land a fifth successive Munster hurling title in the TUS Gaelic Grounds but there was a controversial finish when Clare were denied a late free to equalise by referee Liam Gordon.

First Tony Kelly and then Adam Hogan looked to have been clearly fouled in the last passage of play with Kelly on the receiving end of a big hit from Limerick substitute Peter Casey in a frantic few moments.

Seconds earlier some of the Limerick crowd had rushed the field, thinking that Gordon had blown for full-time when he was in fact indicated that a William O'Donoghue shot had gone wide at the City End.

When the pitch was eventually cleared Clare went hunting parity for the second successive final but this time fell short.

The win means Limerick have completed the county's first provincial five-in-a-row, joining Cork who have completed that feat three times in their history, 1901-05, 1975-79 and 1982-86.

It was Clare's sixth Munster final defeat since their last triumph in 1998, losing the 1999, 2008, 2017, 2018 and 2022 final prior to this.

For Limerick, under John Kiely, it is a 12th title having won all three league, five Munster and four All-Ireland finals they have contested since 2018.

Limerick's hero was Aaron Gillane who scored 1-11, eight from frees, three of which he was fouled for himself as Cian Nolan struggled to contain him.

Clare's regular full-back and Gillane 'tagger' Conor Cleary missed out with the shoulder injury picked up in the win over Cork and Nolan was a surprise choice to replace him and even more surprising that he was detailed for Gillane.

Much Clare reflection on another lost opportunity will focus on this match up in particular. Nolan was replaced by the more experienced Seadna Morey who did better though Gillane was flagging himself by then.

But Clare will also reflect with regret on their 13 wides and six shots that fell short as their wait for a Munster title stretches into a 26th year now.

A period before half-time when they failed to capitalise after getting on top following Mark Rodgers' goal will be really painful.

But Limerick dug deep as champions too, the idea that they would be denied five-in-row before 43,756 in the Gaelic Grounds clearly repulsive to them in a second half when they really rolled up their sleeves.

In addition to Gillane, Dan Morrissey, Kyle Hayes, who switched to centre-back after captain Declan Hannon went off injured, and Darragh O'Donovan had big games while David Reidy came alive after the break, scoring three points and putting in the ball for Gillane's 44th minute goal that put Limerick back in front for the first time since the opening minutes, 1-14 to 1-13.

They had trailed by 1-11 to 0-11 at half-time but stepped it up as Clare's profligacy grew and by the 55th minute the champions were 1-19 to 1-14 clear.

As a spectacle it lacked the drama of last year and the fluency too, clearly the intense heat having an impact.

Limerick got the first scores, through Tom Morrissey and Gillane (free), but it was Clare who enjoyed more control and by the 12th minute the industrious Ryan Taylor had them 0-4 to 0-2 ahead.

It struggled for flow though and neither side were able to generate much momentum.

Clare got three points ahead twice midway through the first half with Kelly getting more freedom but Limerick hung in and kept peppering Gillane's corner in the knowledge that he was likely to have the measure of Nolan.

He made an angle to score two from play in the half and was also fouled for two of the five frees he landed before the break.

Limerick were back level through Hayes, benefiting from a clever Tom Morrissey flick on the half-hour mark but then the decisive score came. A Kelly shot from distance struck an upright, rebounding favourably for Rodgers whose shot evaded both Dan Morrissey and Nicky Quaid for a goal.

They really should have turned the screw in the minutes that followed. Diarmuid Ryan from distance and Taylor from close range were wide, either side of a John Conlon shot that fell short while Rodgers was denied a second goal by Quaid after Ryan Taylor's offload when the midfielder, hurting Limerick with his elusive running at that stage, was probably better positioned himself.

Limerick were scrambling but Hegarty won a free, and was yellow-carded in the process after a subsequent confrontation, which Gillane converted and they were glad for the respite of the break.

For Clare there will be bitter disappointment, the thought that a provincial crown may escape the clutches of Kelly and Conlon, magnificent again here, not one easily contemplated.

Scorers - Limerick: A Gillane 1-11 (0-8fs), T Morrissey, D Reidy 0-3 each, C O'Neill 0-2, G Hegarty, D O'Donovan, K Hayes, A English all 0-1 each.

Clare: T Kelly 0-6 (2fs), M Rodgers 1-2, A McCarthy 0-4 (3fs), D Fitzgerald, I Galvin S O'Donnell all 0-2 each, R Taylor, C Malone, D Ryan, A Shanagher all 0-1 each.

Limerick: N Quaid; M Casey, D Morrissey, B Nash; D Byrnes, D Hannon, K Hayes; D O'Donovan, W O'Donoghue; T Morrissey, G Hegarty, D Reidy; A Gillane, S Flanagan, G Mulcahy.

Subs: P Casey for Mulcahy (47), C Coughlan for Hannon inj (55), R English for M Casey inj (58), C O'Neill for T Morrissey (58), A English for Flanagan (65)

Temp: A English for O'Donovan (62-63)

Clare: E Quilligan; R Hayes, A Hogan, C Nolan; D Ryan, J Conlon, D McInerney; R Taylor, C Malone; D Fitzgerald, A McCarthy, T Kelly; S O'Donnell, P Duggan, M Rodgers.

Subs: S Meehan for McCarthy (45), S Morey for Nolan (50), A Shanagher for Duggan (57), I Galvin for Meehan (65), P Flanagan for Hayes (68)