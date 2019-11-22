Limerick presentation night cancelled: Fall-out from alleged New York video brawl continues

The Treaty men were due to receive their Munster championship and League winners medals from their 2019 campaign at a reception in a Limerick hotel this evening.

However, following the controversial incident in New York, the decision was taken to call off the presentation. There is no indication as to whether the event will be rescheduled.

The decision continues a difficult week for the last year's All-Ireland hurling champions and their manager John Kiely.

One member of the panel was involved in a fight with another man in the Big Apple last weekend when the squad travelled to take part in the New York Hurling Classic which also saw Kilkenny, Wexford and Tipperary head across the Atlantic for this sponsored tournament.

The incident was recorded by another member of the Limerick squad, who is believed to have sent the footage out, which quickly went viral. Both men were sent home but neither of the players involved have been named.

It's also understood that the squad were briefed on what was expected from them in terms of behaviour before travelling to the US.

Limerick announced earlier this week that it was undertaking a full investigation into the incident.

