Limerick players not certain to travel on All-Star trip after recent controversy as teams jet off to Abu Dhabi

It is believed that some Limerick All-Star recipients will not be part of the travelling party for the week-long tour of the UAE, although it is unclear as of yet whether their absence is related to an ongoing investigation in the county.

Treaty chiefs launched a thorough inquiry in the wake of an incident in New York earlier this month which resulted in two senior panel members being sent home a day early.

One panel member was involved in a fight on the weekend of the New York Hurling Classic while the incident was recorded by another squad member, who is believed to have sent the footage out on WhatsApp before it went viral.

A tumultuous period in the south-west resulted in the last weekend's medal presentation for the league and Munster champions in Limerick's Radisson Blu Hotel being cancelled and it may also affect their representation on the All-Star trip.

Limerick had six All-Star winners in 2018 as they ended their 45-year wait for Liam MacCarthy with captain Declan Hannon and fellow defenders Seán Finn, Richie English, Dan Morrissey, midfielder Cian Lynch and attacker Graham Mulcahy rewarded for their efforts.

Selection

Lynch was also voted Hurler of the Year with Kyle Hayes picking up the Young Hurler of the Year award while Finn and forward Aaron Gillane made the All-Star selection this season.

With the All-Star exhibition game returning this season after a temporary break 12 months ago for the footballers' trip to Philadelphia, Kiely will be expected to take charge of the 2018 selection if he takes up the invitation.

Should he attend, he is sure to be grilled by a large cohort of travelling media about the recent events which have seen Limerick hurling in the news for the wrong reasons.

The 2018 selection will take on this year's winners, who will be managed by Liam Sheedy after the Tipperary supremo made a triumphant return to county management following a nine-year absence.

Sheedy led the Premier to the promised land for the second time under his watch and his Tipp stars make up the bulk of the 2019 team led by Hurler of the Year Seamus Callanan.

There had been some fears that the PwC sponsored tour may be discontinued after more journalists (15) attended than players (14) last year, but it looks like the annual excursion is here to stay with a big travelling party of players jetting off this time around.

Irish Independent