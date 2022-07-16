There’s something magical about three in a row. It’s hurling’s Golden Fleece, its Holy Grail, its One Ring, an extraordinary objective requiring an epic quest. And it’s very, very difficult to nail down.

Only two teams in the last 60 years have managed a hat-trick, Cork from 1976 to 1978 and Kilkenny from 2006-2008 with one added in 2009 for good measure. Ten other teams have won back-to-back titles before finding the next step beyond them.

Today Limerick will either join a gang of three or a band of 11. The different ways the latter have fallen short shows the various pitfalls which can derail the search for a third title.

Three previous teams came within one game of three in a row; Kilkenny in 2004, Cork in 2006 and Kilkenny again in 2016. Their paths to the final were strikingly similar, with all showing signs of weariness.

In 2004 Kilkenny lost to Wexford and drew with Clare before making the final. In 2016 they were held to a draw in the semi-final by Waterford. Cork had a 100 per cent record going into the 2006 decider but one-point wins over Limerick and Waterford in the quarter and semi-finals revealed the vulnerability that was eventually punished by Kilkenny.

Those campaigns might have ominous implications for a Limerick team who, first held to a draw and then forced into extra-time by Clare, have found things difficult this year. Though perhaps they’ll emulate the 1978 Cork team who received their toughest test from Clare in the Munster final before accounting for Kilkenny relatively easily in the All-Ireland.

Kilkenny’s 2008 three-in-a-row was achieved in the most imperious style with their annihilation of Waterford in the final completing a campaign when their average winning margin was 17 points. Brian Cody’s side didn’t encounter any real difficulties till Tipperary pushed them all the way in 2009.

That team was so great that four in a row was their three in a row.

Not until Limerick’s 16-point win over Cork last year did we witness as dominant a final performance as Kilkenny’s 23-point victory over Waterford. Having almost matched Cody’s Cats for quality, John Kiely’s side now bid to draw nearer to them in terms of quantity.

Nothing more clearly illustrates the difficulties of completing a hat-trick than the fact that probably the second greatest team of the last 60 years, the Tipperary side of the early to mid-1960s, couldn’t manage to do so.

After they’d lifted the Liam MacCarthy Cup in 1961 and ‘62, their defeat by Waterford in ‘63 remains the greatest of all Munster final shocks. It might seem that round-robins and qualifiers make multiple titles more difficult to attain, yet that result shows the other side of the coin. The straight knockout system meant one below-par performance could spell curtains.

Had there been a back door, Tipp would almost certainly have won in 1963, something they proved by utterly dominating the ’64 and ’65 championships, winning all their games by double-figure margins. Yet an even greater shock awaited them as they went for three in a row in ’66. Limerick’s 4-12 to 2-9 win, with a 21-year-old Eamonn Cregan scoring 3-5, was a prime example of how a great team’s demise can sometimes be compressed into a single 70 minutes.

The great three-in-a-row-seeking Kilkenny team’s 17-point loss to Wexford in the 1976 Leinster final is an even more spectacular example.

Those defeats spelt the end of an era and the impending break-up of a great team, as did Wexford’s 19-point defeat by Kilkenny in the 1957 Leinster final. Kilkenny’s shock loss to Wexford in ’84 presaged a nine-year gap between All-Ireland victories. The side which ended that famine by Noreside standards in 1992 added another title in ’93 before, like their predecessors, coming a cropper in the Leinster semi-final, this time against Offaly.

Galway and Cork offer the best examples of how soul-destroying it can be to narrowly miss out on three in a row. Dubiously deprived of Tony Keady’s services beforehand, Galway lost the rag in the 1989 All-Ireland semi-final against Tipperary, yet only lost by three points despite being reduced to 13 men. The memory of what might have seemed to hang over Galway for a long time. It would be 29 years before they added another All-Ireland to the two-in-a-row victory of 1988.

Dónal Óg Cusack’s recent complaints about the length of the grass in the 2006 final show just how much that defeat continues to rankle with the Rebels. It began a decline which has led to the longest spell without an All-Ireland in the county’s history.

Limerick’s team are younger than most three-in-a-row seekers, so defeat today would hardly spell the end for them. Yet, like many great sides, a certain aura of invincibility is an important part of their armoury. A loss today would reduce them to more human dimensions in the eyes of their rivals.

Things have been tougher for the champions this year. The absence of Cian Lynch has undoubtedly reduced their effectiveness and their most impressive sectors during previous campaigns — the half-forward line and midfield — have been subdued.

Tom Morrissey has been relatively quiet while Gearóid Hegarty seems adversely affected by perhaps unfair scrutiny of his playing style. They’ve struggled to find the proper place for Kyle Hayes, though a switch back to number 11 worked wonders in the semi.

The previously commanding centrefield pairing of Will O’Donoghue and Darragh O’Donovan has been largely out of sorts. Limerick have relied on other areas instead. The full-back line, once viewed as a possible weakness, has become a bulwark with Barry Nash and Mike Casey having the seasons of their lives. Seán Finn and Diarmaid Byrnes have confirmed their all-time greatness, while Aaron Gillane has become the game’s undisputed number one forward.

In the past two years Limerick have saved the best wine till last. Can they do that again or will the wear and tear of five years on the road finally catch up on them?

A win today will make them perhaps the second greatest team of all-time, and they can start thinking of catching up on the greatest. But if they lose they’ll be the latest team the quest for three in a row will reveal to be great but not among the very greatest.

Seventy minutes away from immortality, Limerick go into battle with more pressure on their shoulders than ever before.

It’s a day for brave men and history-makers.