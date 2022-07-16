| 22.4°C Dublin

Limerick on the brink of history – but many have fallen short before them

Eamonn Sweeney

Declan Hannon of Limerick lifts the Liam MacCarthy Cup in 2021. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile Expand

Declan Hannon of Limerick lifts the Liam MacCarthy Cup in 2021. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

There’s something magical about three in a row. It’s hurling’s Golden Fleece, its Holy Grail, its One Ring, an extraordinary objective requiring an epic quest. And it’s very, very difficult to nail down.

Only two teams in the last 60 years have managed a hat-trick, Cork from 1976 to 1978 and Kilkenny from 2006-2008 with one added in 2009 for good measure. Ten other teams have won back-to-back titles before finding the next step beyond them.

