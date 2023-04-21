| 10°C Dublin

Close

Limerick name same team that destroyed Cork in 2021 All-Ireland final for Munster opener

Cian Lynch starts for Limerick at centre forward. Image: Sportsfile. Expand

Close

Cian Lynch starts for Limerick at centre forward. Image: Sportsfile.

Cian Lynch starts for Limerick at centre forward. Image: Sportsfile.

Cian Lynch starts for Limerick at centre forward. Image: Sportsfile.

Colm Keys Twitter Email

All-Ireland hurling champions Limerick are back to what is probably their strongest team for Sunday's Munster SHC round robin opener in Thurles.

The availability of Cian Lynch and Peter Casey, who both missed much of last year's championship through injury, has allowed manager John Kiely and his backroom to name the same team that won the 2021 All-Ireland final against Cork so emphatically.

Most Watched

Privacy