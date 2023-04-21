Limerick name same team that destroyed Cork in 2021 All-Ireland final for Munster opener

All-Ireland hurling champions Limerick are back to what is probably their strongest team for Sunday's Munster SHC round robin opener in Thurles.

The availability of Cian Lynch and Peter Casey, who both missed much of last year's championship through injury, has allowed manager John Kiely and his backroom to name the same team that won the 2021 All-Ireland final against Cork so emphatically.

That performance can be considered 'peak' Limerick and it's quite the feat of strength and conditioning and consistency that they are in a position to to start this 15 again.

Last year Mike Casey was the regular full-back and performed at a high level but with Lynch and Casey back, Kyle Hayes reverts to defence, where he was for the league, and Dan Morrissey ousts Casey.

William O'Donoghue missed the league final through suspension but is restored as Lynch takes up his usual centre-forward berth between Gearoid Hegarty and Tom Morrissey.

Morrissey, Declan Hannon and Hayes sat out the start of the league final against Limerick but all return here.

Lynch had hamstring and ankle injuries during last year's championship while Casey was recovering from a cruciate ligament injury he picked up in the 2021 final.

Meanwhile, Shane O'Donnell will start for Clare against Tipperary in Sunday's Munster SHC round robin opening round game in Ennis.

O'Donnell has had no league involvement this year but is restored to attack as Clare welcome back Aidan McCarthy to a championship team for the first time since 2021.

McCarthy missed last season because of a work-related injury but has been the team's regular free-taker during the league.

Clare are missing the suspended David Fitzgerald and McCarthy is effectively his replacement from last year's championship team.

Mark Rodgers comes in as David Reidy, from last year's preferred championship team, moves to the bench.

Adam Hogan, the U-20 captain who missed the midweek Munster Championship defeat to Cork because of the prohibition on players playing both U-20 and senior in the same seven-day window, is named at corner-back for his first championship start - he was a substitute against Waterford in 2022 - with Rory Hayes among the replacements.

There is a goalkeeping change too, Eamonn Foudy displacing Éibhear Quilligan who was regular custodian in last year's championship and also played the last league game against Cork.

Limerick (SH v Waterford): N Quaid; S Finn, D Morrissey, B Nash; D Byrnes, D Hannon, K Hayes; W O'Donoghue, D O'Donovan; G Hegarty, C Lynch, T Morrissey; A Gillane, S Flanagan, P Casey. Subs: J Power, C Boylan, M Casey, R Connolly, C Coughlan, R English, G Mulcahy, B Murphy, D Ó Dálaigh, C O'Neill, D Reidy.

Clare (SH vs Tipperary): E Foudy; A Hogan, C Cleary, P Flanagan; D Ryan, J Conlon, D McInerney; T Kelly, C Malone; P Duggan, R Taylor, A McCarthy; I Galvin, S O'Donnell, M Rodgers. Subs: E Quilligan, C Nolan, A Fitzgerald, S Meehan, A Shanagher, P Donnellan, R Mounsey, R Hayes,8 C Galvin, J Kirwan, B O'Connell.