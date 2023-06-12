Limerick make it five on the spin as Banner left to rue missed chances

Controversial finale leaves Clare empty-handed once again as champions march on after yet another epic battle

Aaron Gillane of Limerick gets away from Clare’s Cian Nolan during the Munster SHC final at TUS Gaelic Grounds in Limerick. Photo: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

On and on they go, turning a new page in the record books with every title they stockpile these days.

A fifth successive Munster hurling title puts Limerick on a provincial pedestal with the Cork 1975-79 and 1982-86 teams and even a Cork team that put five together in 1905. At every turn there is a milestone reached, it seems.

In keeping with every big championship game they’ve played over the last two seasons, they had to keep their wits about them as Clare, having fallen five points behind after surrendering a strong interval position, threw everything at them in a frantic finish.

And really it could and should have gone to extra-time for the second successive year, with Clare denied a free in the last passage of play when first Tony Kelly was caught high by Limerick sub Peter Casey and then Adam Hogan was fouled in a follow-up. Either would have done, presenting Kelly with a chance to level, but referee Liam Gordon opted not to award.

Perhaps the Galway official was unsighted for one or both or the chaos of a few seconds earlier had unsettled him when he waved his hands to signal a William O’Donoghue wide, flagged by the umpire, as play continued. That prompted some of the young Limerick crowd to spill onto the field and it took time to clear.

But either way, Clare can feel aggrieved that they didn’t at least have an opportunity to force an extra 20 minutes and perhaps bring an end to their longing for a Munster title, now heading for a 26th year without one.

That longing will be particularly painful for them this time, a sixth final defeat since 1998 compounded by their profligacy, with 12 wides recorded and a further six shots dropping short.

There was a period just before half-time, after Mark Rodgers’ goal, when they really could have turned the screw.

Today's Sports News in 90 Seconds - 12th June

But wides from Ryan Taylor and Diarmuid Ryan, a John Conlon shot that dropped short and a Rodgers piledriver, set up by Taylor who was arguably in a better position and could have gone himself, that Nicky Quaid saved really let Limerick off the hook.

A three-point lead, 1-11, to 0-11, at the break really could have been double that, and would have given Limerick a more distant target to aim at.

Matching up Cian Nolan, in championship action for the first time this year, on Aaron Gillane was a gamble that just didn’t pay off for Clare.

Granted, Gillane was given silver service and Limerick’s propensity to target his corner in the knowledge that he wins his own ball so well, was always going to expose the inexperienced Nolan. But with little protection in front of the Clare defender, this was fertile ground for Gillane to go to town and he did, scoring 1-3 from play, winning three of the eight frees he converted and almost landing a second goal when he turned Nolan and got away only for Clare goalkeeper Eibhear Quilligan to deny him. His capacity to loop and make a better angle for himself is a real trademark. His goal was a first for him in this year’s championship.

Nolan was eventually replaced by Seadna Morey, who held Gillane scoreless but by then the Limerick man may have tired himself in the oppressive heat.

Could Morey have started? Were Rory Hayes or Adam Hogan, regulars this season, better equipped for a task that Conor Cleary, ruled out with a dislocated shoulder? All subjective now but a key reflection in a game so tight.

Limerick weren’t at their best here again but maybe these street fights are how they show their best these days.

They still got big performances from Dan Morrissey at full-back, Kyle Hayes at half-back and Darragh O’Donovan, who snapped at the heels of just about everyone in saffron and blue when the temperature rose in the second half.

David Reidy came to life in the second half, spinning three points and landing the pass for Gillane to score his 44th-minute goal for a 1-14 to 1-13 lead. A surprise selection, based on form in training according to John Kiely, justified. Cian Lynch didn’t feature at all, Kiely admitting that recovery from his most recent injury was taking longer than anticipated. But with a four-week break now, he and the team will benefit.

As a spectacle, it was a step down from last year’s final and mistakes infiltrated both sides.

Limerick had the early initiative but Clare had more first-half control, with Taylor and Shane O’Donnell making inroads to lead twice by three points.

The champions were back level, 0-10 each, when Clare got their goal on 31 minutes, a Kelly shot striking an upright but falling kindly for Rodgers who steered his shot past Dan Morrissey and Quaid.

Limerick had no fluency but they had industry and that was evident in the third quarter, as they wrestled the initiative back. Gillane looked even more menacing and it was fitting that he got the goal for the lead.

Briefly, Clare got back level through a Kelly free – Aidan McCarthy had gone off at that stage – but when Tom Morrissey swung over a brilliant point from the sideline for the lead again, it was the cue for Limerick to forge ahead by five.

To their credit, Clare hung in and David Fitzgerald, quiet up to this, found space for two points.

O’Donnell and Kelly never ceased to try and work openings and Kelly brought his haul from play up to four points, while John Conlon showed authority throughout. Off the bench, Ian Galvin struck two points.

But it was staggered and when Clare got close, Limerick inevitably found a response and rode their luck with those tackles at the end.,

For Limerick, under John Kiely, it is a 12th title, having won all three league, five Munster and four All-Ireland finals they have contested since 2018.

Clare will be bitterly disappointed, not just over the frees not given at the end and the wides but the sense that with Limerick they are so near and yet so far.

Discounting extra-time in last year’s final, after four championship games with Limerick in two seasons now, they are level on score difference. That’s how close they have been to one of the greatest teams ever.

But Limerick have two Munster titles. And winning games down to such a fine art.

Scorers – Limerick: A Gillane 1-11 (0-8fs), T Morrissey, D Reidy 0-3 each, C O’Neill 0-2, G Hegarty, D O’Donovan, K Hayes, A English all 0-1 each. Clare: T Kelly 0-6 (2fs), M Rodgers 1-2, A McCarthy 0-4 (3fs), D Fitzgerald, I Galvin S O’Donnell all 0-2 each, R Taylor, C Malone, D Ryan, A Shanagher all 0-1 each.

Limerick: N Quaid; M Casey, D Morrissey, B Nash; D Byrnes, D Hannon, K Hayes; D O’Donovan, W O’Donoghue; T Morrissey, G Hegarty, D Reidy; A Gillane, S Flanagan, G Mulcahy. Subs: P Casey for Mulcahy (47), C Coughlan for Hannon inj (55), R English for M Casey inj (58), C O’Neill for T Morrissey (58), A English for Flanagan (65). Temp: A English for O’Donovan (62-63)

Clare: E Quilligan; R Hayes, A Hogan, C Nolan; D Ryan, J Conlon, D McInerney; R Taylor, C Malone; D Fitzgerald, A McCarthy, T Kelly; S O’Donnell, P Duggan, M Rodgers. Subs: S Meehan for McCarthy (45), S Morey for Nolan (50), A Shanagher for Duggan (57), I Galvin for Meehan (65), P Flanagan for Hayes (68)

Ref: L Gordon (Galway)