Seán Finn returns to the Limerick side for the clash with Galway

All-Ireland champions Limerick have made five changes from the side that lost to Wexford as they prepare to face Henry Shefflin’s Galway in the second round of the NHL on Saturday night.

John Kiely’s men welcome the Tribe to the Gaelic Grounds with All-Stars Sean Finn, Kyle Hayes and Darragh O’Donovan set for their first start of the new season.

Brian O’Grady and Seamus Flanagan also come into the side with Declan Hannon, Tom Morrissey, Pat Ryan, Robbie Hanley and Colin Coughlan all dropping out as Limerick look to return to winning ways.

Barry Nash moves to centre back in Hannon’s absence while Peter Casey also misses out through injury. The clash that will be televised on RTE2 with throw-in at 7.0pm.

Limerick (NHL v Galway): N Quaid; S Finn, D Morrissey, R English; D Byrnes, B Nash, K Hayes; B O’Grady, W O’Donoghue; G Hegarty, C O’Neill, D O’Donovan; A Gillane, S Flanagan, D Reidy.