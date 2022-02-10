| 3.7°C Dublin

latest Limerick make five changes for Saturday’s Allianz NHL clash with Galway

Seán Finn returns to the Limerick side for the clash with Galway Expand

Close

Seán Finn returns to the Limerick side for the clash with Galway

Seán Finn returns to the Limerick side for the clash with Galway

Seán Finn returns to the Limerick side for the clash with Galway

Donnchadh Boyle Twitter Email

All-Ireland champions Limerick have made five changes from the side that lost to Wexford as they prepare to face Henry Shefflin’s Galway in the second round of the NHL on Saturday night.

John Kiely’s men welcome the Tribe to the Gaelic Grounds with All-Stars Sean Finn, Kyle Hayes and Darragh O’Donovan set for their first start of the new season.

Brian O’Grady and Seamus Flanagan also come into the side with Declan Hannon, Tom Morrissey, Pat Ryan, Robbie Hanley and Colin Coughlan all dropping out as Limerick look to return to winning ways.

Barry Nash moves to centre back in Hannon’s absence while Peter Casey also misses out through injury. The clash that will be televised on RTE2 with throw-in at 7.0pm.

Limerick (NHL v Galway): N Quaid; S Finn, D Morrissey, R English; D Byrnes, B Nash, K Hayes; B O’Grady, W O’Donoghue; G Hegarty, C O’Neill, D O’Donovan; A Gillane, S Flanagan, D Reidy.

GAA Newsletter

Exclusives from under the skin of the GAA, from Ireland’s largest and best GAA team; Brolly, Mullane, Hogan and Ó Sé, to name but a few.

This field is required

Read More

Most Watched

Privacy