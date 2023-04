NHL Division 1 final: Limerick 2-20 Kilkenny 0-15

Limerick's Barry Murphy is tackled by Kilkenny's Huw Lawlor, left, and Billy Ryan during the Allianz Hurling League Division 1 final match at Páirc Ui Chaoimh in Cork. Photo: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Limerick made a statement of their All-Ireland SHC intent when brushing side the challenge of Kilkenny as they steamrolled their way to Division 1 NHL honours in Páirc Uí Chaoimh this afternoon.