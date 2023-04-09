Limerick make another All-Ireland statement as they cruise to NHL Division 1 final success over Kilkenny

Limerick made a statement of their All-Ireland SHC intent when brushing side the challenge of Kilkenny as they steamrolled their way to Division 1 NHL honours in Páirc Uí Chaoimh this afternoon.

A third league title in five years for John Kiely's side came in familiar circumstances as they never left third gear to coast home by 11 points with goals in either half from Barry Nash and Aaron Gillane.

Kilkenny started with a flurry but there was only ever going to one winner after Nash hit the net in the 18th minute with Derek Lyng left with much to ponder ahead of their Leinster campaign.

Limerick captain Declan Hannon and Kyle Hayes were ruled out before throw-in with Mike Casey and Colin Coughlan coming into their defence, which was anchored by Dan Morrissey at centre-back.

Kilkenny roared into the game with the returning Adrian Mullen firing over inside 20 seconds while they quickly opened up a three-point lead with further points by Billy Drennan (free) and defender Richie Reid, 0-3 to nil.

Kiely lobbed a few volleys into his slow-starting stars from the sideline and they started to find their feet with a trio of Gillane frees seeing them level by the 14th minute.

It could have been better had Séamus Flanagan's half-volley not flashed wide of Eoin Murphy's post two minutes earlier but the Treaty had announced their arrival and they would hit the net soon after.

Nash had revolutionised the corner-back role and he was on the end of a neat team move as a combination of Flanagan and Gillane put him through on goal and he beat Murphy at his near post, 1-4 to 0-5.

Drennan was in fine form from placed balls once again and he kept the Cats in touch but Kiely's side were threatening to pull away and they did so in the final minutes of the half.

Kilkenny had little threat in their full-forward line and instead chose to shoot from distance with Eoin Cody, Martin Keoghan and Drennan starved of possession and they were holding onto the Treaty's coat tails until a late flurry before the break.

Points from Darragh O'Donovan, Cathal O'Neill and another from the red-hot Gillane had the All-Ireland champions in pole position with a six-point lead at half-time, 1-13 to 0-10, with the breeze at their backs upon the resumption.

It was nip and tuck in the early stages of the new half but Kilkenny were hanging on more than anything else and Limerick really put the turbo on heading into the fourth quarter.

Gillane beautifully volleyed the sliotar to the net in the 54th minute having been played through by Flanagan and the latter could have had a goal himself a minute later when firing over the bar with a goal on, 2-17 to 0-14.

Limerick added the next three points as the game petered out and were it not for a 15 second-half wides, this could have been a woeful hammering for the Cats.

As for Limerick, it's yet another title as their all-conquering reign at the head of hurling shows no sign of abating with all eyes now turning to Munster and their All-Ireland four-in-a-row aspirations.

Scorers - Limerick: A Gillane 1-7 (5f), D Byrnes 0-5 (3f), B Nash 1-1, S Flanagan 0-3, D O'Donovan 0-2, C O'Neill, C Coughlan 0-1 each. Kilkenny: B Drennan 0-5f, A Mullen 0-3, R Reid, P Deegan, E Cody (1f) 0-2 each, H Lawlor 0-1.

Limerick - N Quaid; S Finn, M Casey, B Nash; D Byrnes, D Morrissey, C Coughlan; D O'Donovan, B Murphy; G Hegarty, C Lynch, C O'Neill; A Gillane, S Flanagan, P Casey. Subs: T Morrissey for Murphy (half-time), R English for M Casey inj (47), C Boylan for Lynch (58), D Ó Dálaigh for Flanagan (63), S O'Brien for P Casey (67), M Quinlan for Byrnes (70).

Kilkenny - E Murphy; M Butler, T Walsh, P Walsh; H Lawlor, R Reid, D Blanchfield; C Fogarty, B Ryan; J Donnelly, A Mullen, P Deegan; B Drennan, M Keoghan, E Cody. Subs: C Kenny for Donnelly (half-time), P Mullen for Fogarty (47), T Clifford for A Mullen (52), G Dunne for Drennan and A Murphy for Ryan (both 56)

Ref - P O'Dwyer (Carlow)