Limerick make another All-Ireland statement as they cruise to NHL Division 1 final success over Kilkenny

Limerick 2-20 Kilkenny 0-15

Limerick's Barry Murphy is tackled by Kilkenny's Huw Lawlor, left, and Billy Ryan during the Allianz Hurling League Division 1 final match at Páirc Ui Chaoimh in Cork. Photo: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile Expand

Michael Verney

Limerick made a statement of their All-Ireland SHC intent when brushing side the challenge of Kilkenny as they steamrolled their way to Division 1 NHL honours in Páirc Uí Chaoimh this afternoon.

A third league title in five years for John Kiely's side came in familiar circumstances as they never left third gear to coast home by 11 points with goals in either half from Barry Nash and Aaron Gillane.

