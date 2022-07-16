Limerick lines too well rehearsed for resurgent Cats

Work through the last two championship games that Limerick and Kilkenny have played in a linear way and there is only one conclusion to draw – Kilkenny will win and Brian Cody will have a 12th All-Ireland title as manager.

Limerick needed extra-time to beat Clare and even then there was only a goal between them, while they had to draw on all their powers of resilience to carve out a three-point win over Galway in a tight, tense All-Ireland semi-final.

In contrast, Kilkenny despatched Clare so easily in their semi-final that it was never in doubt as half-time approached while there was never a sense in their Leinster final against Galway that they would lose, a five-point margin slightly flattering to Galway notwithstanding the couple of goal chances they left out there early on.

Is there any reason not to suggest a Kilkenny win based on those simple metrics?

Of course, it doesn’t work like that. Limerick have been back-to-back All-Ireland champions for the last two years because of their ability to impose their will and physical power on opponents early and dominate them.

But this year, they’ve had to win games differently. In every one of their Munster round-robin games and the Munster final and All-Ireland semi-final since, they’ve had moments of jeopardy. Even against Tipperary, a game they won well in the end, they needed Conor Boylan’s late goal to flick a switch and go. Cork too in the opening game threw everything at them early in the second half but Limerick still found a response.

But that is the mark of champions and they’re clearly at a different stage of their cycle now where they can, as a group, process situations as they see them and think their way out of them.

Galway was maybe too close for comfort. But honestly, was there any doubt that Limerick wouldn’t see it home? You got that same sense from the Dublin footballers in their prime.

One thing getting on their shoulder rounding the last bend, another thing entirely to go past them down the home straight. That said, Limerick aren’t in the same mode as they were last summer. Cian Lynch has had a horrible summer with injuries, first hamstring, now ankle, and won’t play a role. You can’t underestimate the loss of a two-time Hurler of the Year in this regard, especially one who has been the glue to it all.

Consequently, the Limerick half-forward line hasn’t been as imperious as it has been over the last two seasons. Gearóid Hegarty has had his moments, Kyle Hayes when he’s been there, less so Tom Morrissey. When you look back through 2021 and 2020, even 2019 and 2018, their influence has been profound.

Some balance can be brought through the progression of Aaron Gillane and Séamus Flanagan inside them. They’ve missed Peter Casey, available again after coming on against Galway, but Flanagan’s Munster final display (0-8 from play) and Gillane, every time he plays, have been magnificent, their ability to get shots away under pressure difficult to defend against.

Strangely, pursuit of three-in-a-row hasn’t really been a factor. For Limerick, it’s more about beating Kilkenny in an All-Ireland final, the last box to tick for a team that has done virtually everything else. It’s a measure of the respect for Kilkenny hurling that they are thought of in this way by everyone.

This is far from Brian Cody’s best team in 24 years. Eoin Murphy and TJ Reid would make any of his teams but after that, who else? Adrian Mullen and maybe Eoin Cody in time, Pádraig Walsh a contender, Huw Lawlor and Paddy Deegan make claims. But there are limits.

And yet collectively, they have been most impressive in their last two games. From where they were, losing to Wexford in Nowlan Park (had Dublin and Galway drawn on the same night they were out), they’ve turned it around emphatically.

Limerick will be imbued with the memory of their last championship meeting with Kilkenny, their last defeat too, the 2019 All-Ireland semi-final. Kilkenny hit them with everything that evening and there was a sense Limerick weren’t ready for it. This time they will be.

But a final like the last two where Limerick dominate early and put it beyond doubt? Not likely. Even if Kilkenny’s last two All-Ireland finals concluded with nine- and 14-point defeats to Tipperary, they were in both games at half-time. In 2019, Richie Hogan’s red card made a significant difference to the outcome.

Kilkenny will look for weaknesses in the Limerick defence and try to expose them. There aren’t many but Mike Casey, back this year after missing so much action with injury, was caught for the Galway goal and such movement behind him is likely to be replicated by TJ Reid and Eoin Cody. Kilkenny are also likely to occupy Barry Nash, given how influential he has been, generally as a spare defender.

Further outfield Adrian Mullen has been in magnificent form between half-forward and midfield, enough to demand a precise plan from Limerick.

But matching defenders with those Limerick forwards will also have occupied Kilkenny minds intensely over the last two weeks. Deegan is arguably their biggest asset but where does he go? Hayes, Hegarty, even Gillane? Lynch’s probable absence could elicit a galvanising response from Limerick in the way that JJ Delaney’s did it for Kilkenny when they halted Cork in 2006.

The champions have answered every question asked of them this year and there have been many. Kilkenny will provide as many again. But Limerick’s lines are too well rehearsed at this stage.

Verdict: Limerick



