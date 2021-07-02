Limerick legend Ciarán Carey 'not convinced' by Cork and expecting Treaty to 'make hay while the sun shines'

Ciaran Carey lands the winning point that gave Limerick victory over Clare in the 1996 Munster SHC semi-final – a point that remains one of the greatest scores in hurling history. Photo: David Maher/Sportsfile

LIMERICK legend Ciarán Carey believes he saw enough evidence that the Treaty "machine was being oiled" during the League and he expects John Kiely's side to be a different animal when they face Cork in Saturday's Munster SHC semi-final.

The reigning All-Ireland champions were below par at different stages during the early stages of the season with defeats to Galway and Waterford but Carey feels that "the League couldn't have went better" from a Limerick perspective.

"It started watery but they had no work done, they hadn't a whole pile of preparation and you're looking for a slight improvement from each game and they were consistent in that regard," Carey told the Irish Independent.

"They finished pretty well in the latter stages. You could see the machine was being oiled and you could see the pistons in the machine were coming into use again and I'm expecting to see a Limerick team prepared for championship this weekend."

Carey, uncle of Limerick star Cian Lynch, has great faith in this Treaty squad to deliver the goods when it matters most and the three-time All-Star insists that any talk of back-to-back Liam MacCarthy successes will not infiltrate their camp.

"I trust this team to the hilt and judging on the last three years there's probably only been one game where they failed to deliver the goods, one match and one match only, and they got caught that day (against Kilkenny)," Carey said.

"Other than that they've always delivered the goods and this particular team loves big games and loves championship games and that's what I expect to see on Saturday night. I haven't heard one person mention back-to-back to be honest.

"This particular squad are a humble group and they have their feet firmly on the ground and the last thing on their mind is back-to-back, that's miles away and if they cross that bridge then they've to deal with it mentally and psychologically.

"But they're a proud kind of a team, they've been on the go for three years, they're very composed and they've proven that time and time again in matches any time there's a squeeze put on them. They know it's their time to make hay while the sun shines and that's what I'm expecting to see."

While acknowledging that Kieran Kingston's Cork are "the one championship team that have the ability to put it up to Limerick", Carey remains unconvinced that they can deliver the goods at this stage.

Carey, who recently set up MyMove Counselling to help those struggling with addiction, expects Limerick to move one step closer to retaining their Munster crown with the addition of youngsters like Colin Coughlan and Cathal O'Neill – "I see Cathal having a huge impact in the championship" – massively aiding their cause.

"Cork are trying to tweak their game and with Donal O'Grady involved, he will be teaching them all the time. Will it be good enough? I'm genuinely not convinced yet, I haven't seen enough of it but they do potentially have the forwards that are capable of putting out backs under pressure,” the Patrickswell great said.

"I wouldn't judge the League game because Cork were very understrength but if they do get into a bit of momentum they could rattle Limerick, although I do fancy Limerick to come away with a four or five-point win."