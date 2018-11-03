Limerick legend and three-time All Star Leonard Enright passes away

Limerick legend Leonard Enright has passed away at the age of 65 just hours after he was inducted into the GAA Hall of Fame.

The former Patrickswell defender was inspirational in the Treaty's back-to-back Munster titles in 1980 and 1981 and was an All Star in 80, 81 and 83.

Fellow Limerick man Cian Lynch scooped the hurler of the year award at last night's All Star awards at the Convention Centre and paid a glowing tribute to Enright following the latter's Hall of Fame accolade.

"For me to have the opportunity to stand up here, it goes back to the small things, back to the family," said Lynch.

Limerick captain Leonard Enright lifts the National Hurling League Trophy

"Leonard Enright went in the Hall of Fame [tonight]. Heroes like him, legends like him, it's what makes it extra special.

"There's three of us here: myself, Aaron and Diarmuid. We grew up together. Patrickswell is a small little village and family means everything.

"After county hurling you always go back to your club, to your local people. And it's an absolute honour."

Limerick GAA paid tribute to Enright on Twitter, saying: "All involved with Limerick GAA are saddened to hear of the passing of the legendary Leonard Enright.

"One of the finest full backs to grace the Limerick jersey. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Enright Family at this sad time."

Online Editors