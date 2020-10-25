Limerick lay down Championship marker after dominant second-half sets up Tipp date in Munster and clinches league title

Declan Hannon of Limerick lifts the trophy after the Munster GAA Hurling Senior Championship Quarter-Final match between Limerick and Clare at Semple Stadium in Thurles, Tipperary. This game also doubles up as the Allianz Hurling League Division 1 Final as the GAA season was shortened due to the coronavirus pandemic and both teams had qualified for the final. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile

Limerick secured their 13th National League title and a place in the Munster semi-final in spite of a remarkable individual showing by Clare’s Tony Kelly at Semple Stadium today.

The Ballyea man fired seventeen points, eight from play, but it wasn’t enough to snare John Kiely’s All-Ireland favourites who ran out comfortable winners in the end, despite failing to beat debutant Clare goalkeeper, Eibhear Quilligan, for a goal.

Limerick had ten points to spare in the end and roll on to play Tipperary next Sunday in Pairc Ui Chaoimh for a place in the provincial final.

The bookmakers had Limerick favourites with a handicap of six for this game, but any idea that John Kiely’s charges would have it all their own way quickly dissipated in the wan sunlight of a deserted Semple Stadium.

True, the All-Ireland favourites eased into a 0-5 to 0-2 lead inside eight minutes but, with Cathal Malone doing a fine man-marking job on Cian Lynch, the 2013 Hurler of the Year – Tony Kelly – began to become a formidable midfield influence.

The Ballyea man delivered three points from play between the 14th and 18th minutes that drew loud roars from the Clare substitutes and side-line men under the Kinane Stand.

Aaron Gillane was Limerick’s main danger man at the Killinan-end, taking two early points from play off Conor Cleary but Limerick were unable to keep the Patrickswell men in regular involvement.

Expand Close Kyle Hayes of Limerick in action against Seadna Morey of Clare during the Munster GAA Hurling Senior Championship Quarter-Final in Thurles, Tipperary. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile SPORTSFILE / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Kyle Hayes of Limerick in action against Seadna Morey of Clare during the Munster GAA Hurling Senior Championship Quarter-Final in Thurles, Tipperary. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

By the mid-point, Kelly’s personal tally had climbed to an already extraordinary 0-12, with Stephen O’Halloran, Malone and Diarmuid Ryan the other Clare scorers as they reached the interval level, 0-15 each.

Gillane’s total was 0-8 by then, Tom Morrissey coming in with 0-3 off the wing, Peter Casey (two), Diarmuid Byrnes, Gearoid Hegarty and Kyle Hayes their other scorers.

One worry for Clare manager, Brian Lohan, going to the break however had to be the accumulation of three yellow cards, one collected by David Fitzgerald for contact with Graeme Mulcahy’s hand that forced the Kilmallock man off for treatment.

Limerick came storming out on the resumption, firing six unanswered points in the first five minutes and, when Kelly missed successive frees, the writing seemed on the wall for Lohan’s men.

But a 47th minute Ryan Taylor goal after great work from Malone, brought the Banner surging back. That, though, was as good as it would get for the Banner, their over-dependence on Kelly eventually beginning to tell as Limerick’s breadth of scoring eased them away to an ultimately comfortable win.

SCORERS:

Limerick: A Gillane 0-12 (0-9 frees, 0-1 65), G Hegarty 0-5, T Morrissey 0-4, P Casey 0-3, K Hayes and D Byrnes 0-3 each, G Mulcahy 0-2, C Lynch, D Hannon, S Flanagan and P Ryan 0-1 each

Clare: T Kelly 0-17 (0-9 frees, R Taylor 1-1, D Ryan 0-2, C Malone and S O’Halloran 0-1 each.

TEAMS -

LIMERICK - N Quaid, S Finn, D Morrissey, B Nash, D Byrnes, D Hannon, P O’Loughlin, C Lynch, W O’Donoghue, G Hegarty, K Hayes, T Morrissey, G Mulcahy, A Gillane, P Casey.

Subs – D O’Donovan for T Morrissey 58), S Flanagan for Casey (59), P Ryan for Mulcahy (64), D Reidy for O’Donoghie (65).

CLARE - E Quilligan, J Browne, C Cleary, S O’Halloran, S Morey, P O’Connor, R Hayes, D McInerney, T Kelly, D Ryan, D Reidy, D Fitzgerald, R Taylor, C Malone, S O’Donnell.

Subs – A Shanagher for Fitzgerald (half-time), A McCarthy for Reidy (56), D McMahon for McInerney (64), A Cunningham for Taylor (70).

Referee - F Horgan (Tipperary)

Online Editors