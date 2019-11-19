Limerick launch investigation as two senior hurlers sent home from New York after alleged street brawl footage emerges

Neither of the players involved have been named.

The recording shows the hurler in a fight with the man on a New York street. Reports locally suggest the other man in the fight is a Limerick hurling supporter from the south of the county.

Limerick were in the Big Apple to take part in the inaugural New York Hurling Classic and it’s understood that Treaty manger John Kiely sent both of the players involved home immediately. The rest of the panel and management arrived home later on Monday and Tuesday.

The 18-second clip shows the men fighting as the New York traffic moves by in the background and ends with one man falling backwards on to the street. During the video a man is heard shouting "Lads, stop. lads, stop, stop".

And in a statement today Limerick confirmed that it had launched a disciplinary process.

"Limerick GAA can confirm that it sent home two panelists early from last weekend's New York Hurling Classic following an incident," read the statement.

"Limerick expects the highest of standards of behaviour and example from its players both on and off the field and will not tolerate any breach of those standards. A disciplinary process has commenced and there will be no further comment in relation to this matter."

Limerick were runners up to Kilkenny in the 11 a side competition which was played in Citi Field in New York, the home of baseball side the New York Mets. Wexford and Tipperary also participated in the competition.

Online Editors