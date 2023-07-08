Limerick keep All-Ireland four in-a-row dream alive after semi-final surge blows Galway away

Limerick 2-24 Galway 1-18

Limerick’s four in-a-row bid is still intact after the Treaty county saw off Galway 2-24 to 1-18 in the first All-Ireland semi-final in Croke Park.

John Kiely’s men were made to work hard for their win, especially in a first half that saw Galway lead by six at one stage.

But a rally in the final minutes of the opening period set the tone for an impressive second half as Limerick advanced to yet another All-Ireland final.

Aaron Gillane was the hero for Limerick after hitting a goal in each half and his side will now either face Kilkenny in a rematch of last season’s decider or Munster rivals Clare, who they outlasted in a sensational provincial final last month.

Limerick’s surge after the break was a sight to behold, with the Treaty winning the second period 1-12 to 0-5.

There was just a point between the sides at the break with Galway leading 1-13 to 1-12, but Henry Shefflin will have been frustrated that his side didn’t lead by more.

The Tribesmen enjoyed a six-point lead midway through the opening period but John Kiely’s men roared back into the contest with six of the last seven points before James Owens brought the half to a close.

Gillane struck an early goal to give Limerick the lead after taking a magnificent catch in the Galway defence, but Shefflin’s side responded soon after.

Cathal Mannion powered the ball into the corner from the tightest of angles after a run down the left as Galway began to asset their dominance on the scoreboard, but by half time that advantage had almost entirely been wiped out, which proved crucial as Limerick upped the ante in the second half.

The side traded scores in the opening ten minutes after the break before Gillane’s second goal came. Cian Lynch found his colleague with a clever pass and after Gillane’s batted effort came off the crossbar he was on hand to whip the rebound to the net.

That green flag drove Limerick on as they built their lead as the game ticked towards its close, with John Kiely’s men emphatically advancing to their fourth consecutive All-Ireland final.

More to follow...