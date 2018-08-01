Limerick hero Shane Dowling shares perfect moment with jockey Mark Enright after big win at Galway Races

It's been a great couple of days for the county of Limerick.

It's been a great couple of days for the county of Limerick.

On Sunday their hurlers advanced to the All-Ireland hurling final for the first time since 2007 after a thrilling extra time victory over Cork, with substitute Shane Dowling leading the way with 1-4 off the bench to seal a memorable win.

After Limerick and Dowling's heroics, jockey Mark Enright - who hails from the Treaty county - tweeted succinctly:

"When I grow up I want to be Shane Dowling"

Fast-forward three days and Enright was busy riding the unheralded Clarcam to glory in the Galway Plate at the Galway Races in Ballybrit, with the 33/1 outsider producing one of the shocks of the festival.

Following Enright's big win, Dowling took to social medai to return the favour, sending a brilliant tweet that encapsulates just how magical a few days it has been for Limerick sport.

When I grow up I want to be Mark Enright.. Although I would hardly make the weight! serious win kid!! Well done https://t.co/5IEhTCbMDt — Shane Dowling (@dowlerznap) August 1, 2018

Online Editors