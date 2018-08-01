Sport Hurling

Wednesday 1 August 2018

Limerick hero Shane Dowling shares perfect moment with jockey Mark Enright after big win at Galway Races

Jockey Mark Enright (left) and Limerick hurler Shane Dowling (right).
Jockey Mark Enright (left) and Limerick hurler Shane Dowling (right).

It's been a great couple of days for the county of Limerick.

On Sunday their hurlers advanced to the All-Ireland hurling final for the first time since 2007 after a thrilling extra time victory over Cork, with substitute Shane Dowling leading the way with 1-4 off the bench to seal a memorable win.

After Limerick and Dowling's heroics, jockey Mark Enright - who hails from the Treaty county - tweeted succinctly:

"When I grow up I want to be Shane Dowling"

Fast-forward three days and Enright was busy riding the unheralded Clarcam to glory in the Galway Plate at the Galway Races in Ballybrit, with the 33/1 outsider producing one of the shocks of the festival.

Following Enright's big win, Dowling took to social medai to return the favour, sending a brilliant tweet that encapsulates just how magical a few days it has been for Limerick sport.

Online Editors

Related Content

Sport Newsletter

The best sport action straight to your inbox every morning.

Editor's Choice

Also in Sport