Limerick goalkeeper Barry Hennessy during the Allianz Hurling League Division 1 Group A Round 4 match between Limerick and Cork at LIT Gaelic Grounds in Limerick. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Veteran Limerick goalkeeper Barry Hennessy has called time on his inter-county hurling career, declaring that he walks away “with some of the best memories and friendship anyone could ever ask for.”

The long-serving understudy to Nickie Quaid has won four Celtic Crosses in the past five seasons during an unparalleled Limerick era of All-Ireland dominance.

But, at 33, he has decided to depart John Kiely’s all-conquering collective – some 13 years after being brought into the senior fold by former Limerick boss Justin McCarthy.

Only last month, Hennessy went public about his previous battles with an eating disorder and how he managed to get it under control.

“I didn’t really drink at all from 16 until nearly 30. I missed all the nights out. People thought I was maybe a bit reclusive. But I was trying to avoid situations where I could possibly gain weight,” he told Colm Keys of the Irish Independent.

“That little voice in the back of your head, that if you do this, this is what is going to happen and the consequences are that you are going to get sick, then destroy yourself in the gym, go running on the roads or not eat for a day and take a couple of protein shakes instead.

“It’s like any addiction really, you’re going to hide it,” he admitted. “You do really well at hiding it, unlike alcohol where it will eventually come to the fore where you will do something silly.

"What I was going through is not something that will ever come out unless you want it to come out.”

The Kilmallock clubman showed commendable bravery in telling his story, initially in the private sanctuary of the Limerick dressing-room a couple of years ago, and then more recently in the media.

Limerick county board chairman Seamus McNamara saluted Hennessy for all he has achieved during a “long and distinguished career. He won his first inter-county Medal with Limerick back in 2008 with a Munster Intermediate Medal. Since then Barry has given tremendous service to his county. We wish him a happy retirement.”

Hennessy released the following statement through Limerick GAA: “What started off a childhood dream in the back garden I now sit here and reflect on ten incredible years with some incredible men.

"Even though the time has come for me to retire and leave such an extraordinary group, I look back on the last ten years with nothing but pride.

"Being afforded the opportunity to represent my county on the biggest stage has been a massive honour for both me and my family.

“Words cannot describe what the limerick family mean to me and the opportunity I was given to grow as both a player and as a person. I’m incredibly thankful to walk away with some of the best memories and friendship anyone could ever ask for.

“I would like to take this time to thank the following:

“To the limerick players of the past - thank you for being the inspiration to pick up a Hurley in the back garden and aspire to be like you. To the players of the present – you are an incredible group of men living the times of your lives. Cherish it and inspire the next generation.

“To my family - thank you for the endless support through the good times and the not so good times, especially to my wife Elaine and daughters Hope and Pippa. Words cannot describe how lucky I am to have your support and endless sacrifices to allow me to follow my dreams. I look forward to our next adventure together and the memories yet to be made.

“To my club Kilmallock - thank you for your constant support and providing the platform for me to go forward and represent my club and county. Special thank you to Jim Moloney , Mike O’Connor, Paddy Kelly and Tony Considine for the time and effort you gave me in making me the player I am today.

“To all the limerick management teams, both past and present. Thank you for having the confidence in me to go forward and live my dreams. From Justin McCarthy giving me my league debut in 2010 to TJ Ryan handing me my championship debut in 2015. Thank you.

“To John (Kiely), Paul (Kinnerk) and all the back room team. Thank you for your trust and faith in me. You are an incredible group of people that are the unsung heroes. Thank you for making me a better player and a better person.

“A special mention has to go to the goalkeeping crew over the years. Christy O’Connor , Timmy Houlihan , Jimmy Quilty, Alan Feely, Ruari Maher, Denny Aherne, Kieran Hickey and Seanie O’Donnell. Thank you for making me a better goalkeeper.

“To the county board, Siobhan, Liam, Mike and John in particular. Thank you for always been at the end of the phone and going above and beyond for me.

“To JP, Noreen and all the McManus family. A sincere thank you for your generosity to both my family and I, as well as the continued support for all in Limerick GAA. It’s greatly appreciated.

“Finally to the limerick supporters. Representing you has been one of the greatest honours of my life. Thank you for the memories. Happy Christmas to all. Luimneach Abu. Barry Hennessy.”