Limerick fullback Mike Casey set to miss hurling championship after suffering knee injury

LIMERICK full-back Mike Casey looks set to miss the Treaty's Munster and All-Ireland SHC campaign with manager John Kiely fearful that the Na Piarsaigh defender may have suffered a cruciate knee ligament injury.

The 24-year-old picked up the injury during a challenge game against Galway at the LIT Gaelic Grounds last Sunday with Kiely admitting that "it’s not looking great for him" with their Munster SHC quarter-final against Clare on the horizon on Sunday week.

"We are not to the end of the process yet, but he has damaged his knee. He’s got to go to Santry for further investigative scans, but at the moment unfortunately it’s not looking great for him," Kiely said tonight.

"It was just a simple landing. It was probably your textbook knee injury where a player just lands and tries to turn on landing, and that was it really. It’s your textbook one (cruciate), we’ve had one nearly each year for the last five years in the squad.

"Hopefully this is the one for this year only, if it turns out to be confirmed and fully investigated over the coming days. But at the minute, it looks like that is the case."

Casey's absence could leave a hole in the full-back line but Kiely did have good news to report with Richie English making a rapid recovery having suffered the curse of the cruciate in a National League game in February, also against Galway.

"Richie has made fantastic progress over the last six months under the guidance Dr James Ryan and Mark Melbourne. He’s running hard, he’s working very hard and I’ve no doubt he will put on the green jersey again over the coming months. He just has a small bit of work to do but nothing massive," Kiely said.

English's Doon club-mate Darragh O'Donovan, who missed last month's Limerick SHC final defeat to Na Piarsaigh with a knee injury, is also back in full training with Kiely reporting his squad to be in rude health after their recent club campaigns.

"The lads are in great shape. We would have been very happy with the way they came back from the clubs and the overall picture was they weren’t very far off the mark that they needed to be for championship day."

One thing which Kiely is not happy about, however, is the use of yellow sliotars in this year's winter championship, with the traditional white ball seemingly a thing of the past after a directive from Croke Park to use the new sliotar for the 2020 championship.

"My thoughts on the yellow sliotar are not good I’m afraid. I have to endorse Joe Canning's comments. We all knew the reason why helmets were introduced, because people were losing eyes and teeth," the 2018 All-Ireland-winning manager said.

"It was very clear cut. I have never heard anybody complain about the sliotar up until this point and you know it’s been introduced now and we just have to get one with it.

"I just don’t have any real understanding as to why this decision was made. I don’t. I don’t believe there was a wide enough conversation had across the Association about it either.

"It's a huge change to be making to change the colour of our ball that we have been using for over 120, 130 years. I just think it’s crazy, crazy."

While nothing is certain amid Covid-19, Kiely is "very confident" that the GAA championships will proceed as planned.

"I am actually very confident that the Championship will go ahead. Maybe that’s me being foolish but I just think barring a major outbreak of the virus and we all have to make sure that doesn’t happen, hurling or no hurling," he said.

"Because we all understand the implications for society as a whole but we’re hopeful that with the measures we’ve taken, we can keep our group as safe as possible. An awful lot depends on what the players do away from the group - that’s so important.

"Speaking to players and to other managers, I think everybody is anxious that that championship will go ahead. If at all possible, I think it will make a big difference to people between now and Christmas in terms of shortening the weeks a little bit, giving people something to look forward to from week to week, something to talk about apart from talking about Covid."

Online Editors