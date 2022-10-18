Limerick footballer Josh Ryan set for long injury lay-off after suffering broken tibia in club hurling action

LIMERICK senior football boss Ray Dempsey has suffered a significant blow before his tenure properly gets under way with star forward Josh Ryan set for a long spell out of action after picking up a serious leg injury on club hurling duty last weekend.

Ryan has been around the Treaty football scene since making his senior debut as a teenager in 2017 but he is under pressure to feature next year having suffered a broken tibia in Doon's narrow Limerick SHC semi-final loss to Kilmallock on Sunday.

The exploits of the towering forward have helped Limerick make great strides in recent seasons under Billy Lee with the Shannonsiders set to ply their trade in Division 2 of the League next year alongside big hitters like Dublin and Derry.

They must do so without Ryan, however, after he went down with a nasty injury early on at a rain-soaked Bruff before being stretchered off the pitch and quickly leaving the grounds via an ambulance.

Ryan, who plays football with his native Oola and was Limerick's top scorer in this year's championship, went under the knife on Monday and the expert free-taker now faces a lengthy battle back to full fitness.