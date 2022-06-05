Limerick favourites but Clare have hope

Limerick and Clare isn’t a novelty fixture, but a Munster final meeting remains a rare experience. This summer has unearthed the first since 1995, when Clare sprung free of 63 years of lockdown in the province, leading to long nights of bonfires and celebrations and tears.

Ever since, the county’s mindset has been altered to believe that anything is possible and that deference no longer has a place in their way of things.

To see Limerick topped and tailed for the occasion is no surprise; last year they rounded off a first provincial three in a row since the 1930s, and this year they are favourites to win the All-Ireland for the third time consecutively, which would also break new ground. They haven’t hit the heights of which they’re capable but injuries played a part and today Cian Lynch again misses out, with Aaron Gillane and Darragh O’Donovan recalled.

Ominously for all rivals, Lynch is slated to return for the All-Ireland series, along with Peter Casey. With Séamus Flanagan gaining sharpness with each game, that looks like making Limerick a virtually unstoppable proposition come July. And yet, the latest reminder of the surprises which hurling can throw up is what’s facing them today.

In a group they were considered more likely to finish in third, at best, Clare chiselled a hard-earned draw with Limerick in Ennis — a ground where form is notoriously turned on its head. But they had to stand up to Limerick physically and they did. They had to make their performance last the full match and they did. They had to get something from a game that took a monumental effort and they did.

Having lost by 18 points to Limerick three years ago, and by ten in 2020, they are in with a serious shout. Easing reliance on Tony Kelly, enabled by the return of Peter Duggan and Shane O’Donnell, and an ongoing stiffening in their defensive resistance, has helped catapult them into a final they will be hoping to win for the first time since 1998. Kelly, scorer of 17 points against Limerick in 2019, was outstanding again in Ennis three weeks ago. Intriguing then to see how Limerick set about defusing him.

Essential if Clare are to win is the suppression of Gearóid Hegarty’s influence and to be composed when in possession themselves.

There’s every chance discipline will be a talking point; John Keenan is a highly capable referee facing a tough assignment. Spare hand fouling continues to be a blight on the game, requiring vigorous policing. Limerick face a team in top form, but they are justifiable favourites.