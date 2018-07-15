Limerick end 45-year wait for Championship win over Kilkenny in Thurles thriller

Limerick hadn't beaten Kilkenny in the hurling championship since the 1973 All-Ireland final but the long wait is over after John Kiely's men held their nerve in the most dramatic circumstances in the closing minutes of thrilling quarter-final in Semple Stadium.

Richie Hogan's goal in the 64th minute gave Kilkenny a two-point lead, leaving their supporters in the 18,596 crowd believing that the season's adventure would take them to Croke Park for a semi-final clash with Cork on the weekend after next but Limerick responded magnificently over the remaining nine minutes.

They out-scored Kilkenny by 0-5 to 0-1 in that period with the clinching scores coming from Tom Morrissey and Aaron Gillane (free) in stoppage time.

Limerick's brave stand when it looked as if Kilkenny's defiant streak might carve out another famous win speaks volumes for the maturity that's now coursing through the squad.

They led by four points after 50 minutes but, in typical fashion, Kilkenny battled back and were only a point adrift when Hogan struck for a goal after grat work by John Donnelly.

Limerick led by 0-15 to 0-12 at half-time turning in a highly productive second quarter. They started it three points behind but once they found the range, their strike rate improved dramatically.

Midfielder, Darragh O'Donovan, centre-back, Declan Hannon and wing-back Diarmuid Byrnes landed some great long range points while Gearoid Hegarty, Kyle Hayes and Seamus Flanagan were always threatening once the ball landed in the Kilkenny half.

Indeed, Limerick's interval lead would have been considerably high except for Kilkenny goalkeeper, Eoin Murphy who made two excellent saves and a vital interception after his defence had been Limerick had nine scorers in the opening period, including all six forwards, plus O'Donovan, Hannon and Byrnes.

Scorers: Limerick: A Gillane 0-5 (2f), T Morrissey 0-4, K Hayes, G Mulcahy, G Hegarty, D O'Donovan (1 s/l) 0-3 each, P Casey 0-2, S Flanagan, D Byrne, D Hannon, S Dowling 0-1 each.

Kilkenny: TJ Reid 0-7 (5f, 1'65'), R Hogan 1-3, R Leahy 0-4, J Maher 0-3, C Fennelly 0-2, C Fogarty, L Blanchfield, J Donnelly 0-1 each.

Limerick: N Quaid; S Finn, M Casey, R English; D Byrnes, D Hannon, D Morrissey; D O'Donovan, C Lynch; G Hegarty, K Hayes, T Morrissey; A Gillane, S Flanagan, G Mulcahy.

Subs: P Casey for Flanagan (59), S Dowling for Hegarty (59).

Kilkenny: E Murphy; P Murphy, P Walsh, P Deegan; J Holden, C Buckley, R Lennon; C Fogarty, J Maher; M Keoghan, R Hogan, P Lyng; B Ryan, C Fennelly, TJ Reid.

Subs: L Blanchfield for Lyng (34), R Leahy for Keoghan (45), J Donnelly for Fennelly (62), B Ryan for Ryan (72), W O'Donoghue for O'Donovan (63)

Ref - J McGrath (Westmeath)

Online Editors