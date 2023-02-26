Limerick ease to victory over Henry Shefflin’s Tribesmen

Kyle Hayes of Limerick in action against Cianan Fahy of Galway during the Division 1 Hurling League match at Pearse Stadium. Photo: Seb Daly/Sportsfile

When Kevin Cooney landed a point in the 63rd minute to leave just four points between them in this Allianz Division 1A game in Pearse Stadium, it stirred the home crowd sufficiently for the first time to register some proper interest.

Up to that there had been inevitability to it, Limerick coasting and doing as they pleased. The wonder was that they ever found themselves in the position they did down the home straight.

They led by seven points at half-time in a game that didn't produce a clear goalscoring opportunity for either team and did a good job managing that lead until the final 10 minutes. Somehow, Galway got a foothold and got it down to two points. But no one really believed there was a smash and grab on the cards and sure enough, Limerick were able to assert themselves to score the last three points and win by five, about where they deserved to be.

They got lucky again with one of those red-mist issues that are too common for them at this stage. In the closing stages Kyle Hayes, already on a yellow card, stayed on the field despite lashing back at Brian Concannon. It had straight red written all over it but referee Sean Stack kept all cards in his pocket, obviously not having a clear view of it, and Hayes went on to make a couple of interventions on the run-in, including winning a free for Tom Morrissey to convert.

There wasn't enough interest in it for Galway to summon anger at Hayes staying on and anyway, there were enough problems of their own to muddle through.

This was another poor home effort on back-to-back Sundays and while Henry Shefflin may be squad-building, they still didn't generate much productivity.

Conor Cooney top-scored with 12 points and Tom Monaghan was lively around the middle but they extracted little else from their attack, except for an odd burst from Kevin Cooney.

Limerick looked like they could win as they pleased. With nine of their 2022 All-Ireland final starting team starting here, in addition to Cian Lynch and Peter Casey, they were well stacked with experience.

Hayes was imperious in that first half, at the end of which Limerick led by double scores, 0-14 to 0-7.

From half-back he plundered three points, all from between 60 and 70 metres, but whether it was clearing his lines or making runs in possession to get a better position for himself, everything he did was crisp.

Cian Lynch was also influential at centre-forward, while Morrissey finished the half with three points.

In contrast Galway lacked fluency. They were without their regular full-forward line - Conor Whelan and Brian Concannon were both introduced at half-time to little effect - and it told as so little ball stuck inside.

Kevin Cooney got the first point but so often Richie English, Sean Finn and Barry Nash, back for his first start of the season, were at their ease in stepping out to claim possession. Yet Galway persisted through the half in putting ball in to a clearly beaten line.

The gap opened to 0-10 to 0-4 by the 18th minute but Galway did get it back to 0-11 to 0-7 before Limerick stepped up again, hitting the last three points of the half through Peter Casey, Mike Houlihan (free) and Tom Morrissey.

Limerick had their free-taking issues. Houlihan was wide with three from seven attempts while Morrissey missed two when he took over, raising the issue of Aaron Gillane's absence once more.

But their well being was again in evidence as they eased through this, inching them close to a league semi-final if that's the route they want to take. With games against Wexford and Westmeath remaining it will be hard to put on the brakes from here.

Scorers - Limerick: T Morrissey 0-8 (3fs), M Houlihan 0-4 (4fs), C Lynch, K Hayes 0-3 each, S O'Brien, P Casey 0-2 each, S Flanagan, D Ó Dálaigh 0-1 Galway: C Cooney 0-12 (9fs), T Monaghan 0-3, K Cooney 0-2, S Linnane, C Fahy 0-1 each

Limerick: N Quaid; S Finn, R English, B nash; C Barry, D Morrissey, K Hayes; D O'Donovan, W O'Donoghue; T Morrissey, C Lynch, M Houlihan; S O'Brien, S Flanagan, P Casey. Subs: C Boylan for Houlihan (45), G Hegarty for Lynch (59), A English for O'Donoghue (60), D O Dalaigh, D Ó Dálaigh for Flanagan (67)

Galway: D Fahy; J Grealish, G McInerney, TJ Brennan; J Cooney, P Mannion, T Killeen; S Linnane, T Monaghan; C Fahy, J Flynn, C Cooney; D O'Shea, K Cooney, M McManus. Subs: B Concannon for Flynn (h-t), C Whelan for O'Shea (h-t), D Morrissey for Grealish (h-t), L Collins for McManus (67)

Referee: Sean Stack (Dublin)