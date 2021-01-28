Limerick defender Tom Condon the latest player to retire from inter-county action

VETERAN Limerick hurler Tom Condon has become the latest player to announce his inter-county retirement.

A personal statement issued via Limerick GAA confirmed the 33-year-old defender’s departure from the Shannonside fold, having garnered two All-Ireland medals during the last three seasons of a senior career that began in 2009.

Condon made his SHC debut that summer, coming off the bench against Waterford.

Perhaps his crowning glory came in 2018 when, on as an injury-time sub, he claimed the last possession of the All-Ireland final against Galway as Limerick ended 45 years in the Liam MacCarthy wilderness.

Condon was still part of John Kiely’s panel as they returned to the All-Ireland summit in 2020, but he didn’t make the match-day squad as they overwhelmed Waterford in the final.

Along with his two Celtic Crosses, he departs with three Munster and two Allianz League medals. The Knockaderry clubman was also an All Star nominee in 2013.

His full statement reads:

“With a smile on my face and tear in my eye, the time has come for me to step away from the inter-county hurling scene and this, what I can only describe as [my] ‘Limerick family’.

“Words cannot describe what this group of people have done for me, both as a hurler and a person on and off the field, through bad and good times, I am forever grateful to all.

“I am blessed to be able to walk away with some of the best friendships and memories that will last a lifetime and knowing that I have played with and against some of the top athletes in the game!

“I would like to take this opportunity to acknowledge and thank some people that have afforded me the chance wear the green and white:

“To my parents Christina and Sean, my sisters Sinead and Orla, my wife Sarah and son Nicky and to all my family and friends who have been with me along this journey, through the highs and lows I thank you all for your patience and understanding.

“To my club Knockaderry and all the coaches involved with the club, thanks for giving me the platform to represent both my club and family at inter-county level, it has been a privilege.

“Big thank you to all the Limerick managers and coaches especially John Kiely, Paul Kinnerk and Caroline Currid. To The selectors, backroom and medical teams over the years who kept faith in me and gave me the opportunity to fulfil my childhood dream.

“To the county board officials past and present, in particular present chairperson John Cregan and long serving secretary Mike O’Riordan for their guidance and help, there was never an issue.

“To JP, Noreen and all the McManus family for their continued support to Limerick through the good and bad times, who have always gone above and beyond for Limerick a sincere thank you.

“And lastly and by no means least the Limerick public and supporters, who have stuck by us through thick and thin and are without doubt the best supporters in Ireland. I thank you all for this unrivalled support over the years, the buzz and roar of the crowd running onto the pitch representing Limerick will be greatly missed!

“I look forward to supporting Limerick to future glory from a different perspective. Luimneach Abù, Tom Condon.”

