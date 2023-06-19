Limerick confirm Declan Hannon ruled out of All-Ireland hurling semi-final with knee injury

Limerick have confirmed that their captain Declan Hannon will miss the All-Ireland semi-final because of the knee injury he picked up late in the Munster final win over Clare last week.

Hannon limped out of the game but the damage now has been deemed sufficient enough to rule him out so far in advance. By extension that makes him an likely participant in an All-Ireland final, should Limerick make it that far.

"Declan sustained a knee injury during last Sunday’s Munster Final that will rule him out for the All-Ireland semi-final in three weeks' time," a Limerick statement read tonight.

"We wish him well in his recovery in the coming weeks and look forward to seeing him back on the field once again."

In his absence Kyle Hayes is likely to fill in at centre-back with Colin Coughlan being possibly elevated to wing-back.