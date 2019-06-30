Limerick will carry the authentic stamp of champions into their All-Ireland defence, having secured a clean sweep of the major titles available to them by pulverising Tipperary to secure their 20th Munster senior crown at LIT Gaelic Grounds today.

Limerick clinch first Munster title since 2013 after second half surge blows Tipp away

It means they now hold All-Ireland, National League and provincial silverware all at the same time.

But for a superb goalkeeping performance from Brian Hogan, the margin might have been even more dispiriting for Tipp who were completely over-run in the second-half by an extraordinarily confident and physical Limerick team.

A second-half goal from Kyle Hayes effectively ended the game as a contest, Limerick cantering away to a victory far more commanding than anybody could have anticipated.

It was a game furiously contested from first whistle, both teams committing to a high intensity press on the ball-carrier.

For Limerick, this presented early difficulties with five of goalkeeper, Nickie Quaid's, early puck-outs ending up in Tipperary hands. Ronan Maher was especially dominant in the air any time Quaid chose to go long down his right flank.

With a wind gusting from the Ennis Road-end at their backs, Tipp were happy to try their luck from distance and had accumulated seven wides by half-time.

But the wide count (Limerick had the same leakage) was largely down to the extraordinary physicality of the exchanges rather than any conspicuously poor marksmanship.

As expected, Cathal Barrett - though named in their team - did not start for Tipp. Seamus Kennedy substituted with the quarrelsome challenge of marking Aaron Gillane fallling to Brendan Maher, deployed accordingly in an unfamiliar role at full-back.

The middle third was extraordinarily congested and, though Cian Lynch and William O'Donoghue, were in ourtanding form at midfield for Limerick, Tipp led 0-6 to 0-4 when Seamus Callanan then scored what is surely a goal-of-the-year contender.

It came in the 17th minute, the Drom and Inch man taking possession maybe 60 yards from goal and exploding past Diarmuid Byrnes who had clearly expected a strike for a point.

Now in a clearing, Callanan had only one thing on his mind and, dummying to shoot from 25 yards, he got just inside the 21 before unleashing an unstoppable daisy-cutter past Quaid.

Gillane had a goal chance immediately after, putting his effort just over the bar. Brian Hogan had already made a stunning double save from Lynch and Kyle Hayes and would save spectacularly from Gearoid Hegarty when the St Patricks man was clean through in the 28th minute.

But, by then, Limerick had mined a goal, Gillane finally escaping the attentions of Maher under the Mackey Stand, working his way infield before offloading to an in-rushing Pater Casey who batted it home in the 26th minute.

By now, Limerick well on top at half-back and midfield, scoring four of the last five scores of the half to reach the half-time break, leading 1-11 to 1-9.

Tipp were struggling to get John McGrath, Jason Forde and 'Bubbles' O'Dwyer into the game, the absence of Patrick 'Bonner' Maher being sorely felt in their half-forward line, albeit his replacement - Dan McCormack - was getting through an ocean of work, most of it in his own half.

So, with the wind to come, Limerick looked well set then to push on and win.

But Tipp's prayers for greater involvement from the younger McGrath were duly answered just nine minutes after the resumption when he exploded away from Richie English to score a goal that levelled the game at 2-10 to 1-13.

But that was as good as it got for Tipp, Limerick getting five of the next six scores before James Barry was caught in possession coming out of defence by the outstanding, Casey, and Hayes stormed in unchallenged to blaze home a goal that put his team six points clear and, effectively, home and hosed.

The rest was simply an exercise in book-keeping, Limerick easing away to the raucous delight of their supporters in a 44,052 attendance.

SCORERS: Limerick - P Casey 1-5, K Hayes 1-2, T Morrissey 0-4, A Gillane 0-4 (0-3 frees), G Hegarty 0-3, D Byrnes 0-3 (frees), C Lynch and G Mulcahy 0-2 each, B Nash 0-1.

Tipperary - J Forde 0-6 (0-3 frees), S Callanan 1-1, J McGrath 1-0, R Maher 0-2, J O'Dwyer, D McCormack, J Morris, J Cahill 0-1 each. N McGrath 0-1 free.

LIMERICK: N Quaid, S Finn, M Casey, R English, D Byrnes, D Hannon, D Morrissey, C Lynch, W O'Donoghue, G Hegarty, K Hayes, T Morrissey, A Gillane, G Mulcahy, P Casey. Subs - S Dowling for Hegarty (63 mins), D O'Donovan for O'Donoghue (63 mins), S Flanagan for Casey (66 mins), B Nash for Hannon (69 mins), D Reidy for T Morrissey (71 mins).

TIPPERARY: B Hogan, S Kennedy, J Barry, S O'Brien, B Maher, Padraic Maher, R Maher, M Breen, N McGrath, J Forde, J O'Dwyer, D McCormack, J McGrath, S Callanan, J Morris. Subs - N O'Meara for Breen (half-time), R Byrne for N McGrath (54 mins), J Cahill for O'Dwyer (61 mins), B Heffernan for Barry (63 mins), M Kehoe for J McGrath (65 mins).

Referee - P O'Dwyer (Carlow).

