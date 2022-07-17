Limerick's Kyle Hayes is tackled by Adrian Mullen of Kilkenny during the All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship final at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Limerick and manager John Kiely have etched their names in hurling folklore with their third All-Ireland Senior final win in succession.

A two-point victory over Brian Cody's Kilkenny means the Treaty county have now won four of the last five Liam MacCarthy Cups - a huge feat for the Munster kingpins.

Limerick were made to battle all the way by Kilkenny, but it was not to be for Cody's Cats who have now lost their last three All-Ireland Senior Hurling deciders (2016, 2019 and now 2022).

Limerick’s man of the match Gearóid Hegarty, who scored 1-5 from play, said everything knew that winning the three in a row would be hard. “And by God it was,” he told RTÉ afterwards.

Listening to the roar of the crowd Hegarty said: ”That’s what it means. Absolutely incredible. I think it is the first time we have had a full house in I don’t how long. That was some battle.

“We have so much respect for those Kilkenny boys out on the field and what they have done. They have some of the best hurlers to ever play the game. We knew it was going to be as hard as it was and by God it was. A am just absolutely delighted.

“What a place, I love this place,” added Hegarty whose final monster point was arguable the key score.

“Listen to the roar of the 82,000 fans. It does not get any better. We put down a few hard months in pre- season as we always do. We had a tough league but it is all about today.”

Declan Hannon, who became the first player to captain a county to four Liam MacCarthy trophy said the team had three or four years of celebrating to catch up