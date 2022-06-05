Gearóid Hegarty of Limerick in action against David McInerney of Clare during the Munster SHC final at FBD Semple Stadium in Thurles, Tipperary. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Limerick had to draw on all the resolve, resilience and composure built up over the last five years to land a fourth successive Munster hurling title after an epic final with Clare that went to extra-time in Thurles.

A dramatic equaliser from a Tony Kelly sideline with the last puck of normal time had forced a draw between the sides for the third time this year, following on from their league and round robin championship meetings.

Ironically the 1-21 to 0-24 scoreline was the same as their meeting in Ennis just three weeks earlier.

But Kelly's moment of magic looked like it could finally give Clare impetus and allow them to drive on and win a provincial title for the first time in 24 years.

But Limerick are champions for a reason and in extra-time they showed why once more, shutting down all avenues that a tiring Clare were trying to exploit.

They were led superbly by their captain Declan Hannon who looked like he had sewn it up with a point from his own half prior to Kelly's strike.

And they also had an inspired Seamus Flanagan up front who landed eight points throughout and was always an outlet in a time of need, especially for Nicky Quaid's swift deliveries.

They forged ahead in that first period as mistakes crept into Clare's play. Aaron Gillane began to enforce his growing dominance in an absorbing battle with Conor Cleary that rippled throughout.

He landed an early point before winning another free which he converted as they led by three points before Kelly got one back for Clare.

But you sensed at that stage that Clare were only hanging on as they changed ends, Limerick two clear (1-24 to 0-25).

And they stayed ahead in the second period with their defence on top, Sean Finn and Barry Nash making so many timely interventions.

Kelly was eventually forced off with an injury but not before he had accumulated 0-13, seven from play, his last screaming over to close the gap to 1-25 to 0-27 when he might have been tempted to carry and shoot for a badly needed goal.

But that was as close as they got as Limerick, increasing the physical stakes, stepped it up.

It's a fourth successive title for the county for the first time since 1936 and they received the newly dedicated Mick Mackey Cup, fitting as Mackey was their captain when they completed it.

Kelly's sideline had required some nerve given how some of his frees had not gone well for him, prompting Peter Duggan to take over midway through the second half.

It was a stunning conversion from an acute angle, a moment that ranks up there with anything on his glorious catalogue over the last decade. But ultimately it was in vain Limerick used the extra period to lay down a fresh marker as to how deep they are willing to dig to hold on to everything they have.

It brought a tense second half to a conclusion during which both sides had their moments but ultimately lacked the composure to see it out.

Clare just couldn't get a proper grip in that second half, as much their own doing as Limerick resistance.

Shane O'Donnell had some of the best chances but was thwarted on one occasion by Mike Casey who threw himself in front of a rasping 46th minute shot.

It had been a rip-roaring first half with scarcely a lull. They were level seven times in that opening period and three times Clare managed to open a three-point advantage surface, first early on from Clare before Aaron Gillane got Limerick off the mark from a free and then Clare again when edged that far ahead with Ryan Taylor's 24th minute point, his third.

By then Clare were marking out clear territory for themselves, buoyed by the ferocity which defenders like Paul Flanagan, Conor Cleary and John Conlon were winning their personal battles.

But on the wings Tom Morrissey and Gearoid Hegarty were showing some menace for Limerick and it was this combination that engineered Limerick's goal, Morrissey gathering a puckout and switching to Hegarty who flicked over the cover and, without breaking stride, controlled and smashed past Eibhear Quilligan to wipe out a 0-12 to 0-9 advantage on 27 minutes.

It was a blow to Clare, magnified by a Kelly wide from a free and then a fourth Flanagan point.

But Kelly got his eye back in with convert two late frees either side of a magnificent Morrissey effort and they retired level at the break, 1-11 to 0-14.

For Clare they had outstanding defence from Paul Flanagan and John Conlon until they tired while Taylor's pace was always a threat.

Kelly was magnificent- and David Fitzgerald chipped in with five points but they might have expected more from Duggan and O'Donnell. Ultimately they met a team further down the road.

Scorers - Limerick: A Gillane 0-10 (7fs) S Flanagan 0-8, G Hegarty 1-0, T Morrissey 0-3, C O'Neill 0-2, D Byrnes (f), D Hannon, W O'Donoghue, D O'Donovan, C Boylan, D Reidy all 0-1 each. Clare: T Kelly 0-13 (5fs, 1 sl), D Fitzgerald 0-5, P Duggan 0-4 (3fs, 1 sl), R Taylor 0-3, M Rodgers 0-2 (1f), S Meehan, I Galvin 0-1 each.

Limerick: N Quaid; S Finn, M Casey, B Nash; D Byrnes, D Hannon, D Morrissey; W O'Donoghue, D O'Donovan; G Hegarty, C O'Neill, T Morrissey; A Gillane, S Flanagan, K Hayes. Subs: R English for Casey inj (57), D Reidy for O'Neill (58), G Mulcahy for O'Donovan (63), C Boylan for T Morrissey (64), O O'Reilly for Hegarty (87).

Clare: E Quilligan; P Flanagan, R Hayes, C Cleary; D Ryan, J Conlon, D McInerney; R Taylor, C Malone; D Fitzgerald, T Kelly, S O'Donnell; I Galvin, P Duggan, D Reidy. Subs: S Meehan for Galvin (55), R Mounsey for Reidy (63), C Nolan for Flanagan (69), M Rodgers for Ryan (e-t), Reidy for O'Donnell (83), P Crotty for Duggan (86), S Golden for Kelly inj (88).

Referee: J Keenan (Wicklow).