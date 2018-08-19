Limerick captain Declan Hannon reveals how boxing helped develop his side's character

The Treaty men bridged a 45-year gap at Croke Park today when they beat Galway by a single point to lift the Liam MacCarthy Cup.

"Great cohesion in this group" - Limerick captain Decaln Hannon on the work done from last December to now #GALvLIM #RTEGAA pic.twitter.com/mK4GlpwXAa — The Sunday Game (@TheSundayGame) August 19, 2018

John Kiely's side had to dig deep into the tank as Galway threatened to stage a remarkable comeback.

But Limerick displayed real character to hold on and boss Kiely hailed that trait after today's match.

Captain Hannon also highlighted Limerick's character and ability to grind it out when their backs were against the wall.

"It goes back to last November when we got together and did a boxing camp," Hannon told RTE.

"It's just to keep going and going and going and going. I know we didn't score too much near the end but, look, we are just delighted."

"A lot of it went down to the cohesion between players and management. Everyone was singing off the same hymn sheet and everybody just wanted to be there for the right reasons. That tells near the end of the game when you need to grind it out.

"It's a dream come true. I think we have all played out this scenario in our heads at home when we were four or five years of age.

"I am just delighted for the boys, the effort they put in is second to none. They are just such a nice group of lads off the field as well. It's a credit to them.

"I think we were eight or nine points up with 10 minutes to go. It looked like we were home and hosed but it's a credit to Galway. That's why they are champions. We saw it throughout the year to in the semi final against Clare. They keep going and keep going and keep going. Thank God that final whistle went."

Online Editors