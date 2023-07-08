Limerick captain Declan Hannon has ‘every chance’ of All-Ireland final return – John Kiely

Limerick captain Declan Hannon will return to training next week and manager John Kiely said he has every chance of being fit for the All-Ireland final in two weeks’ time.

“He has got every chance. We just have to wait and see how he is able to cope with the bit of work during the next week to ten days. We'll give him every opportunity to state his claim. We will just have to wait and see.”

Kiely said the management reflected for a while before deciding to replace Hannon at centre back with Will O’Donoghue, who normally plays at midfield. “You are replacing a leader with a leader and a guy who is very experienced with another very experienced player.

“William has played six for his club on numerous occasions. And we have seen him play six for his club on numerous occasions. You just have to put faith in your gut and in your instinct, and just go with it. And the entire group bought into it straight away.”

He acknowledged he was concerned when Galway went six points clear at the end of the first quarter but he said he was pleased with the response of his players. By half time the deficit was down to a point and the All-Ireland champions dominated the second half.

“We were playing second fiddle at that point,” he said.

“Galway were setting the terms of the game at that particular point. They were very strong on their own puck-out in particular, but they were getting to breaking ball as well.

“It wasn't just all clean, primary possession, they were winning the secondary possession as well and they were that bit more efficient as well.

“I think we hit a few poor wides during that phase as well. That would have kept us a little bit closer.

“We were definitely playing second fiddle at that point, but the response of the boys is good. We managed to close in on their puck-out a little bit, we managed to get a few more possessions into our players in the middle third.

“Cian Lynch, David Reidy, Darragh O’Donovan, Gearoid Hegarty, Tom Morrissey, they came into it at that stage.

“Our half-back line became very solid and stopped the ball going in behind them and it was a good platform for us coming into the last 10 minutes and we closed out the first half very strong.

“I think we didn't realize it at the time, but I think the game was in a pattern at that stage that we didn't realize it was in, we were in ascendancy, and we stayed there for the rest of the game.

Reflecting on whether it was Limerick’s best second-half performance of the season – they won the period 1-12 to 0-5 – Kiely said:

“We had a lot of tight games this year coming home down the stretch.

“I think probably we gave ourselves opportunities to finish games like we did today during the year, but we didn't do it and we allowed the opposition back into the games in those last seven, eight, nine minutes.

“That was disappointing in those games because we had given ourselves a good platform of being six up, seven up, should have seen the game out in a more comfortable manner.

“And instead, we made it very difficult on ourselves and it went down to the wire. So that for me was one of the most pleasing things is that we just kept driving on today when we got to that position and, you know, I think the last three weeks has been good to us.”

Disappointed Galway boss Henry Shefflin acknowledged that Limerick were the better team. “Looking at them at the end they were really in full flow and very impressive to watch.

“We spoke beforehand about playing the game on our terms. We went like that for the first 22-23 minutes. Thereafter they wrestled it back. We really struggled.

“The second goal was obvious a killer. It was 1-15, 1-16 at that stage. We had the danger sniffed out and then we panicked a little bit and lacked composure maybe and they got the second goal and they just kicked on from there.

“We started the game very, very well. Maybe it was the extra match (we had). Our puck-outs were working very well but they started to get on terms. Going in at half time one point up felt it wasn’t enough for us.

“We knew that Limerick are a strong quarter-three team. We were just hoping to stay in the game and start to come a little bit. But they were starting to really get going and we were putting out fires all over the place. In that middle third our half back, midfield and half-forward line, they just started to dominate there as we could not get any foothold at all in the game.

“They were very, very impressive. We tired and some of our players didn’t play to the level… they will be disappointed themselves and as a collective you have to be disappointed.

“We are very disappointed heading back down the road. We brought a lot of fight to it last year and that fight went out of it during the second half which is very disappointing and very disappointing for our supporters who travelled in great numbers,” said Shefflin.