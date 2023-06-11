Limerick boss John Kiely delivers promising news on Cian Lynch following historic day for Limerick

John Kiely is confident that two-time Hurler of the Year, Cian Lynch, will have a role to play when the champions play an All-Ireland semi-final in four weeks’ time.

The Patrickswell man did not see any action during Limerick’s nail-biting one point Munster final victory over Clare at the Gaelic Grounds, but Kiely believes the break to that All-Ireland semi-final now effectively guarantees Lynch’s involvement for their next game.

“Cian, in fairness, has done really well the last two, three weeks,” explained Kiely, still unbeaten in a final as Limerick manager.

“His injury has taken a lot longer for him to recover from than any of us might have expected but he had two serious injuries back-to-back last year. All I know is that his trajectory is very much on the upward curve and we now have a fantastic opportunity with Cian to take him to the next level in the next three weeks.

"I’m sure you're going to see him in Croke Park in four weeks’ time and by God, a hungrier player won't be on our panel in four weeks’ time than Cian Lynch will be.”

The defeat of Clare secured an historic fifth Munster title in a row for Kiely’s men and he reflected: "You don't think about them, to be honest with you. You're just so focused on the game, the preparation of the team, selecting the subs - just your work, really. Everybody is just focused on the here and now.

“The five obviously was something that's there. You can't hide from it, that's the reality. But as I said this morning when I was leaving home, I'm so proud of the four we have. There's nothing to be ashamed of in winning four if that was to be the case - that we had four in a row at the end of today. Was that anything to be ashamed of? Absolutely not. Achieving what they've done today does cut them off as being a particularly special bunch of men. I'm thrilled for them that they have that and it can never be taken from them."

Limerick again had just a single point to spare over their Shannon neighbours, with Kiely admitting: “Very difficult game. All because you have two very evenly matched teams who know each other extremely well and are able to counter the others’ strengths in a very positive way. That generates a tremendous game then.

“I think we were the better side. We probably could have had a couple more scores on the board. When we were five up, we could have gone six. Coughed up a chance. It went down the field and went to four, then it went to three. That six-point gap literally disappeared in the space of 30 seconds. Just a few moments then that were very significant in keeping the game tight right to the very end.

“I’d be particularly pleased with the impact we got off the bench. Lads came into a really frenetic, difficult game, probably the most difficult game I’ve ever seen lads get into. We coped with it really well. Cathal and Adam, particularly given the circumstances around the death of his uncle yesterday, having to come and participate today and do what he did – for a young player, I thought that was an incredible achievement for a Munster final and an occasion like today. That just shows you the calibre of the individual that he is.

“It’s a great opportunity. We’re the first team now to qualify for the semi-finals. We managed four weeks last year. We’ve done it in the past. We know our routine – it’s nailed down. Everybody knows what to expect before I say it. They know exactly what is going to happen this week, the week after, the week after that and the subsequent week.

“So we know our routine. We’re a team that works according to our routines. It’s not an issue for us. Yes, it’s an opportunity for us to recharge. An opportunity for a few guys to get a few little bits and pieces together in terms of their own preparation, fitness levels, knocks and bumps and lumps. And just take a break. It’s been a really tough Munster championship. Every team brought their absolute best performance against us every day we went out. I think we’ve shown an amazing level of resilience and the hunger and appetite that was questioned is most certainly still there.”

Midfielder, Darragh O’Donovan, questioned the absence of a water-break in Limerick, given the stifling heat of the day.

“Why wasn’t there one today?” he asked. “We’re amateur players going back to work tomorrow morning. Someone gets dehydrated there, someone collapses…who’s going to be held accountable then? I would say there might be a need to look at a water-break there. It doesn’t have to be a situation where you have people talking about doing tactics.

“But professional athletes can have them in an FA Cup final. Why can’t we have the same as amateurs?”