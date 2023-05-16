Limerick at full strength for Tipperary clash despite departure rumours

John Kiely is expected to have all of his big hitters available to him for Limerick’s do-or-die Munster SHC clash with Tipperary on Sunday, despite wild rumours of high-profile departures from the Treaty camp.

Aside from long-term absentee Seán Finn, Kiely is understood to have put all of his marquee men through their paces on Sunday with a clean bill of health heading into the Premier showdown.

A loss will leave Limerick, who are expected to have two-time Hurler of the Year Cian Lynch available after a hamstring strain, teetering with a shock exit from the provincial fold and loose talk had been swirling that all was not rosy in Kiely’s camp.

Gearóid Hegarty, who was on the bench in their loss to Clare three weeks ago after being sent off against Waterford in round one, was central to that conversation with suggestions that the St Patrick’s attacker was no longer part of the Limerick squad.

That is believed to well wide of the mark, however, and the 2020 Hurler of the Year is expected to be parachuted in from the off as they bid to maintain their recent dominance over Tipp.

Hegarty’s father Ger, a former Limerick star himself, spoke yesterday about how his son takes shelter in “his own little bubble” amid a hectic championship calendar.

“We tend to leave him alone,” the elder Hegarty told Live 95FM. “He gets enough stick from the outside, so we tend to leave him alone. He’s in that little bubble. He’s fine, he got over it (the Clare loss) very quickly.”