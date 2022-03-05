| -2.1°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Limerick are showing vulnerabilities and the pack are closing

John Mullane

Expert View

The loss of Peter Casey could have had a much bigger impact than some anticipated. Photo: Sportsfile Expand

Close

The loss of Peter Casey could have had a much bigger impact than some anticipated. Photo: Sportsfile

The loss of Peter Casey could have had a much bigger impact than some anticipated. Photo: Sportsfile

The loss of Peter Casey could have had a much bigger impact than some anticipated. Photo: Sportsfile

It’s too easy to just write off Limerick’s league woes and expect that everything will be spot-on come championship .

Cork clearly sent a message that they don’t fear Limerick last Sunday with no signs of an All-Ireland final hangover and that’s something John Kiely certainly could have done without.

Most Watched

Privacy