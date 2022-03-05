Limerick are showing vulnerabilities and the pack are closing

It’s too easy to just write off Limerick’s league woes and expect that everything will be spot-on come championship .

Cork clearly sent a message that they don’t fear Limerick last Sunday with no signs of an All-Ireland final hangover and that’s something John Kiely certainly could have done without.

Brian Cody’s Kilkenny never gave any early-season hope to the opposition when they were in their pomp and that begs the question about where Limerick stand right now with a mini-crisis to deal with.

Many will say that it was the same at this stage last year and they still blitzed their way to an All-Ireland title, but no two years are the same and Kiely would have preferred to keep the juggernaut on track.

Instead, they must hope that their big punches are saved for championship once again, which is just six weeks away, but their struggle on the scoreboard is worrying with just 16 points averaged across three games while the creation of a measly 25 scoring chances against Cork is half of what they normally tallied last year.

They have the lowest scoring average of the 12 Division 1 teams and the loss of Peter Casey could prove to be much bigger than anyone anticipated as there is nobody of his class putting their hand up to fill that sizeable gap.

Kiely may yet decide to throw Kyle Hayes back up to No 11 and throw a spanner in the works with Cian Lynch roaming into a free role as their options in defence afford them that choice.

With Richie English back to his best and Mike Casey nearing a return, could Barry Nash or Dan Morrissey switch to wing-back and give a more balanced look to their side, particularly when they look short of options up front?

They don’t strike me as a team holding back and Kiely wouldn’t have made wholesale changes as Cork blitzed them if he didn’t care about the league. They want to win every match and he would have left his rookies on the pitch otherwise.

Strength in depth is a major concern with just 17 players starting their four summer games last year. Shane Dowling, Peter Casey, Will O’Donoghue, Séamus Flanagan and Darragh O’Donovan were often kept in reserve between 2018 and 2021, but they no longer have that type of luxury.

Several new faces have not taken their chance and were duly whipped off with doubts now entering their minds about whether the management rate them or not so they also have that to deal with before Munster starts.

Only Dan Morrissey, Cathal O’Neill and David Reidy have started Limerick’s three league ties this year so that tells you something about Kiely’s reluctance to overload that crucial middle eight at this early juncture.

Their formidable half-back, midfield and half-forward axis have yet to play together this year and faith will be kept that these lads can repel the chasing pack. What Kiely can ill-afford is any of that great eight getting injured or suspended and while Lynch is so valuable to their cause, O’Donoghue isn’t far behind.

He may not be flashy, but he is so effective in the war zone. When he went off early against Galway, the intensity dropped and when he was sprung against the Rebels the intensity rose as he led the fightback. He is their Patrick Vieira enforcer in the middle of the park and his fitness is key to their fate.

One thing I love about Kiely is that like every great manager, he never throws his players under the bus. He praised their character and resilience last Sunday, but lads will be called out behind closed doors with greater demands expected.

He’ll take nothing less than a resounding league finale with two wins, starting tomorrow against Clare in Ennis, before taking care of Offaly two weeks later.

With some chinks in their aura, it has definitely given the pretenders to their throne massive hope with Cork and Waterford the two most likely to take them down, but Limerick will beaver away in Rathkeale and embrace the challenge of being written off.

Limerick are on the go six years under Kiely and Paul Kinnerk and that’s hard to sustain. You saw it with the Dublin footballers under Jim Gavin and how they were able to squeeze out one or two All-Irelands near the end of their reign.

It was nearly a foregone conclusion that Limerick were going to win Liam MacCarthy last year, but that’s not the case in 2022. Have they come to the other side of the mountain? Was last September the peak of their powers?

You can still go to the other side of the mountain and win All-Irelands, as Dublin and Kilkenny under Cody have shown, but it’ll be a real war and they’ll have to draw on all of their reserves. None of the pack have really brought them down the home straight, though, so that is the challenge that they face.

I’m fascinated to see how Limerick will react to such a situation as champions this time around and we will surely find that out over a fascinating few months ahead. The pack are closing in and Limerick are showing vulnerability, but it’s still theirs to lose.