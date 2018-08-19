Limerick are All Ireland hurling champions for the first time in 45 years after beating Galway in Croke Park.

Limerick are All Ireland hurling champions for the first time in 45 years following epic victory over Galway

John Kiely's young guns kept their nerve to see off Galway by just one point in a match that, in truth, never came close to matching some of the epic encounters we have seen this summer.

But that won't matter to anyone in the Treaty county.

Graeme Mulcahy got the crucial first goal in the opening half as Limerick went into the break with a four-point cushion while Tom Morrissey found the net in the second half.

And it was fairytale stuff for Limerick as Shane Dowling buried the third goal in the 68th minute just as Galway were mounting a comeback.

But Conor Whelan pulled a goal back for Galway in the 71st minute to narrow the gap to five points and with eight minutes added on, the Tribesmen were still alive.

And when Joe Canning rifled home a free in the 74th minute it was just a two-point game.

