Limerick and Waterford serve up Munster championship thriller as All-Ireland champions hold off late surge

There was a tense finish, maybe more than there should have been, as Nickie Quaid came out with the ball just as the final whistle sounded in the Gaelic Grounds, the long-awaited meeting of Limerick and Waterford turning into a riveting match in the second half.

Limerick had built up a commanding lead entering the final ten minutes when two goals from Waterford cut the gap to a single point. But they showed the composure of champions to see it home.

It was essential for Waterford, if they were to lose, to take something from this having lost the All-Ireland final in 2020 by 11 points and the semi-final last year by an identical margin. They will draw comfort from the way they fought back when the game looked to be gone from them. A streak of seven unanswered points from Limerick saw them accelerate into the clear, with Aaron Gillane rampant.

But commanding leads don’t really exist in hurling, do they? Gillane hit their seventh in a row and his 13th overall, six from play, in the 62nd minute to leave Limerick 0-28 to 0-21 in front. They had all the momentum and the breeze, players like Tom Morrissey and Darragh O’Donovan powering into the match. But then they had to dig deep into their character when twice their net shook in the space of two minutes.

First off Stephen Bennett goaled from a 20m free, and two minutes later he was involved in the build up to the second goal with an excellent stick pass to Calum Lyons who fed Jack Prendergast. He shot low past Quaid. Waterford had an opportunity to draw level and Limerick didn’t need a second invitation. Pat Ryan hit a fine score from play and Diarmaid Byrnes landed a free, his fifth of the evening, to go with the six he scored against Cork.

Limerick’s win is made all the more commendable given that they had lost Cian Lynch as early as the 9th minute through injury, though the loss of Iarlaith Daly looked to have greater repercussions for Waterford as he had been doing a good policing job on Gillane up to the point he left the field in the 29th minute.

Limerick held the slightest of leads at the interval, 0-14 to 0-13. In stoppage time Gillane fired over his seventh point of the half to put them in front for the first time in the match. After Daly went off the Limerick forward went on to score three points from play off Conor Gleeson from there to half time, and a free which he had won himself.

For the second half Conor Prunty, who started on Gearoid Hegarty, was switched on to Gillane but the Limerick forward was no easier to contain.

Waterford led for much of the way in the first half and had a five-point cushion when Calum Lyons scored his third point from play in the 17th minute, his second in succession after Waterford won the Limerick puck out. They mixed it well physically but Hegarty was still influential even though he finished the first half with only one point from play, winning frees and feeling hard done by in not winning more.

Referee Sean Stack did not endear himself to the home crowd, who greatly outnumbered Waterford, with a number of decisions against the All-Irelands champions, notably for over-carrying and throw balls.

Limerick have had to test their squad depth already in the championship and started without long-term absentee Peter Casey as well as Seamus Flanagan in the full forward line. That injury list was extended by the loss of Kyle Hayes. They brought Conor Boylan into the team in Hayes’ absence for his first championship start. It was the first time Hayes has failed to start since he made his championship debut in 2017. Boylan struggled to make an impact.

Waterford’s starting line-up had a few late changes. Austin Gleeson and Iarlaith Daly, both of whom came on against Tipperary, were late replacements for Neil Montgomery and Carthach Daly. The departure of Cian Lynch handed an opportunity to Cathal O’Neill and he had a score within 60 seconds of arriving on the field and hit another later in the half. O’Neill finished with three, but also shot four wides.

Waterford created just one goal chance in the first half when Mikey Kiely had a shot stopped by Barry Nash before getting bottled up by a typically robust Limerick defence, Kiely given the opportunity after good work by Jack Fagan in winning possession that seemed lost.

Stephen Bennett hit five points in the opening half but didn’t register from play for the second game in a week, while Gleeson’s five-point total included a trademark sideline hit from 55m. He also had a shot destined for the top corner of the net brilliantly stopped by Mike Casey in the second half.

Limerick came out after the interval and went four points up but Waterford reeled them back in with Desie Hutchinson prominent, finishing with five points from play.

Scorers: Limerick - A Gillane 0-13 (7 fs); D Byrnes 0-6 (5fs); C O’Neill 0-3;, G Hegarty, D O’Donovan, T Morrissey 0-2 each; P Ryan, D Reidy 0-1 each. Waterford - Stephen Bennett 1-7 (1-6 fs, 0-1 65); A Gleeson 0-5 (3fs, 1 sl); D Hutchison 0-5; C Lyons 0-3; J Prendergast 1-0; P Curran 0-1.

Limerick: N Quaid; B Nash, M Casey, S Finn; D Byrnes, D Hannon, D Morrissey; D O’Donovan, W O’Donoghue; G Hegarty, C Lynch, T Morrissey; G Mulachy, A Gillane, C Boylan.

Subs: C O’Neill for Lynch (inj 9); D Reidy for Boylan (51); P Ryan for Mulcahy (57).

Waterford: S O’Brien; C Gleeson, I Daly, S McNulty; J Fagan, T De Burca, C Prunty; D Lyons, C Lyons; J Prendergast, P Curran, A Gleeson; Stephen Bennett, M Kiely, D Hutchinson.

Subs: P Hogan for I Daly (inj 29); J Barron for D Lyons (50); N Montgomery for Curran (67); C Daly for De Burca (68); P Mahony for Kiely (72).

Referee: S Stack (Dublin).

Attendance: 27,488.