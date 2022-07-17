Limerick and Kilkenny player ratings: Gearóid Hegarty shines brightest in All-Ireland SHC final thriller

Limerick players, including, from left, Gearóid Hegarty, Peter Casey, Kyle Hayes, Seán Finn and Mike Casey celebrate after their All-Ireland SHC win over Kilkenny at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Limerick were made to battle all the way by Kilkenny for their third Liam MacCarthy Cup win in succession. Here’s how both teams rated after a thrilling decider at Croke Park.

LIMERICK

Nickie Quaid – 7

Left a heap of space at his near post for Martin Keoghan’s goal but otherwise sound. Calm under pressure when he received possession and kept offering himself as an option.

Seán Finn – 7

Took Keoghan for most of it and came under pressure from Kilkenny’s aerial bombardment in the first half. Excellent chance now to collect a fifth All Star award in a row.

Mike Casey – 7

Same story. Initially squared off with Billy Ryan but Kilkenny’s constant rotation of their forward line meant he marked most of them at one stage or another.

Expand Close Limerick players Colin Coughlan, left, and Diarmaid Byrnes after their All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship final win over Kilkenny and Limerick at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Limerick players Colin Coughlan, left, and Diarmaid Byrnes after their All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship final win over Kilkenny and Limerick at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Barry Nash – 8

Initially took TJ Reid but swept expertly all afternoon. His distribution was mostly smart and accurate under ferocious pressure. A cert for an All Star.

Diarmaid Byrnes – 9

Hurler of the Year elect. Contributed 0-5, including of 90 plus metre frees. But outstanding under the high ball and effectively acted as a deterrent to Kilkenny playing down his wing in the second half.

Declan Hannon – 8

The calmest man in Croke Park in the most intensely pressurised situations. Never looked uncomfortable, even when Kilkenny tried to push up on. Such an accomplished hurler.

Dan Morrissey – 6

Started on Adrian Mullen, but took on water for a spell in the second half after Walter Walsh came on and Kilkenny focused their attacks down his wing. Scored on excellent point towards the end of the first half.

Wiliam O’Donoghue – 6

Not a day for midfielders to express themselves. O’Donoghue covered his half-back line well and seemed to slot in at wing-back for a short spell after half-time.

Darragh O’Donovan – 6

Like O’Donoghue, was smothered in the morass of bodies around the middle. Snaffled a couple of important breaks before being taken off and replaced by David Reidy.

Gearóid Hegarty – 9

Man of the Match in an All-Ireland final for the second year in a row. Scored 1-5. Caught an amount of ball. His touch was sublime. Far too big and powerful for Paddy Deegan to handle.

Kyle Hayes – 8

Imposed himself at the apex of the Limerick attack, kept presenting himself for puck outs and finished with 0-4 from play. A colossus.

Tom Morrissey – 8

Warmed up after a slow start and seemed to be getting better when he was taken off. Finished with 0-4 in what was an incredible scoring contribution from the Limerick half-forward line.

Aaron Gillane – 7

Started well and ended up with 0-7, including three points from play. But failed to capitalise in the second half when there was huge space to manoeuvre in. Didn’t make the ball stick and lost out to Huw Lawlor.

Séamus Flanagan – 7

Similar story. Hit 0-2 but along with Gillane, had a two-on-two situation inside in the second half and didn’t make the sort of hay Limerick would have expected.

Graeme Mulcahy – 5

Wandered out to make space for Gillane and Flanagan but was ineffective a probably lucky to hang on until the 48th minute, when he made way for Peter Casey.

Bench impact – 7

Got 0-2 – one each from Cathal O’Neill and Conor Boylan – but could have done with Cian Lynch or a greater contribution Peter Casey during those final fraught moments.

KILKENNY

Eoin Murphy – 7

Distribution was ambitious as ever but won’t have enjoyed being beaten by Morrissey from that range for Limerick’s goal, regardless of the stunning precision of the strike.

Mikey Butler – 7

Capped a brilliant season with an accomplished All-Ireland performance. Dominated Mulcahy and tucked in beside Huw Lawlor to extinguish Limerick’s repeated direct attacks in the second half.

Huw Lawlor – 8

Recovered from a rough start to completely dominant Gillane. Made sure none of the Limerick ball in stuck in the second half and ensured Limerick’s danger man had minimal impact on the key stages of the game.

Tommy Walsh – 7

Did as well as anyone this year on Flanagan, given the frequency and quality of ball that came in on top of them. Scored a point himself late in the game as Kilkenny started to chip at Limerick’s tally.

Mikey Carey – 6

Heavily involved across the ’65. Scored a point himself but after getting on top of Tom Morrissey early on, struggled in his company for a spell before his man was replaced.

Richie Reid – 6

Not nearly as involved as he was against Clare in the semi-final, when he influenced the game so much and seemed to have an eternity on the ball. Scored a point but found Hayes too hot to handle under Limerick’s puck out.

Paddy Deegan – 6

In the credit column, he scored two early points and gave Hegarty something to think about. But his man ended up with 1-5 and Deegan did well to stay on the pitch for repeated fouling.

Cian Kenny – 5

Lasted only until half-time and was first man off as Cody reshuffled his middle eight with the addition of Walter Walsh. A disappointed end to an exceptional first year.

Conor Browne – 5

Won a free just before he went off for a blood injury in the first half but other than that, failed to make any sort of discernible impact.

TJ Reid – 8

Didn’t score from play but set up 0-5 with his passing in the first half alone. Hit 0-9, all from placed balls, and caught the ball and gave the pass that led to Kilkenny’s second goal. An awesome display.

Pádraig Walsh – 7

Tried to get loose and find space between the Limerick half-back line and midfield but got swallowed by the crush of bodies. Ended up with 0-2 but came off after 46 minutes.

Billy Ryan – 6

Took his goal well but otherwise peripheral. Seemed to be tasked with running down the centre of Limerick’s defence but didn’t open up the sort of space his deployment intended.

Adrian Mullen – 7

Three points from play is a decent tally but Kilkenny needed more from him. Went out around the middle looking for ball in the second half.

Martin Keoghan – 7

Finished up with 1-1 and all told, probably broke even in his battle with Seán Finn. Got himself in the right place to finish his goal after a brilliant sharp passing move in the second half.

Eoin Cody – 6

A single point represented a disappointing contribution to Kilkenny’s tally but his one-handed flick to Keoghan for the second goal was a moment of immense skill and vision at a key moment in the game.

Bench impact – 8

Ended up with 0-5 from five different players; David Blanchfield, Alan Murphy, Walter Walsh, John Donnelly and Richie Hogan. Walsh made a huge contribution early in the second half, running at Limerick from the wing.