Limerick All-Ireland champion facing long spell on the sidelines after cruciate ligament injury

Limerick All-Ireland winner Richie McCarthy is facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines after tearing his cruciate ligament last week.

Limerick All-Ireland winner Richie McCarthy is facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines after tearing his cruciate ligament last week.

Limerick GAA confirmed McCarthy's knee injury in a statement, with the former All Star likely to miss the 2019 National League campaign. The corner back was in action with his club Blackrock when the injury occurred.

McCarthy was introduced in the second half of the All-Ireland final win over Galway, coming in for Mike Casey after 50 minutes.

"Following a scan this week we can confirm that Richie has suffered an ACL knee injury playing with his club Blackrock last weekend which will require surgery in the coming weeks," the statement says.

"The Management Team, backroom team and entire panel of players wish Richie the very best in his recovery and ensure him of our fullest support in the months ahead. We have every faith in his ability to work through this challenge and look forward to seeing him back on the pitch with Limerick and Blackrock in 2019."

Online Editors