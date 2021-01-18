Limerick ace Darragh O'Donovan facing six-week lay-off

Limerick hurler Darragh O'Donovan is likely to be sidelined for six weeks following surgery.

O'Donovan, the only Limerick All-Ireland final starter not to receive an All Star nomination last week, went under the knife on Monday to repair a thumb injury in his right hand.

The damage dated back to the Munster SHC semi-final against Tipperary at the start of November, but the 25-year-old midfielder played through the remainder of Limerick’s triumphant campaign, coming off the bench for the provincial final against Waterford, then starting the All-Ireland semi-final and final against Galway and Waterford respectively.

The Doon club issued a brief message on social media wishing their player "a speedy recovery", adding: "We look forward to seeing you back playing again once fully recovered."

According to local reports, O'Donovan would most likely miss the start of the Allianz Hurling League were it to commence as planned at the end of February, but that schedule has been thrown into grave doubt amid fears that the latest GAA lockdown may be extended into February or beyond because of the ongoing Covid-19 crisis.

Online Editors