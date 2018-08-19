Sport Hurling

Sunday 19 August 2018

Limerick 3-16 Galway 2-18 as it happened: The 45-year wait for the Treaty men is over

Graeme Mulcahy of Limerick celebrates after scoring his sides first goal during the GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Final match between Galway and Limerick at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile
Aaron Gillane of Limerick in action against John Hanbury of Galway
Nickie Quaid of Limerick enters the field past the Liam MacCarthy Cup
Cormac Byrne

Cormac Byrne

Injury time goals from Conor Whelan and Joe Canning made it a very nervy finish but Limerick held on for their first All-Ireland title since 1973.

 

Online Editors

