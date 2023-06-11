Limerick 1-23 Clare 1-22, player ratings: Aaron Gillane the star of the show in Treaty win

Aaron Gillane of Limerick celebrates after scoring his side's first goal

LIMERICK

Turns 34 tomorrow, the All-Star made a vital first-half save from Rodgers. Sharp throughout.

2. Mike Casey – 7

The Na Piarsaigh man picked up a yellow in the first half on Duggan before being replaced injured later on.

3. Dan Morrissey – 7

Caught with the goal when the ball came off the post but generally offered a strong presence in front under dropping ball.

4. Barry Nash – 7

Didn’t get forward much and had a good tussle with O’Donnell, helping shore up the path to goal.

5. Diarmaid Byrnes – 6

Outstanding against Cork, Byrnes, reigning Hurler of the Year, hit two first-half wides, one a free. Quieter than usual.

6. Declan Hannon – 7

Experienced anchor and record All-Ireland winning captain shored up the centre of Limerick defence. Left injured after 55 minutes.

7. Kyle Hayes – 8

Hit one fine point in the first half and was frequently breaking up Clare attacks. Very influential.

8. Darragh O’Donovan – 6

Brilliant in the last round, less conspicuous this time but hit one great score.

9. Will O’Donoghue – 6

Tough physical battle with Malone, missed chance at end to put Limerick two in front.

10. Gearóid Hegarty – 7

Recovering form, his first half brought a point and he won a free for another. Busy and hard working.

24. Graeme Mulcahy - 6

Late replacement in attack, the veteran buzzed about and won a free for one of Gillane’s points. Started inside but roamed.

12. Tom Morrissey – 8

One of those players whose performance level has stayed high, finished with three points.

13. Aaron Gillane – 9

Gillane kept Limerick ticking with a fine first half, delivering seven points, and finished with 1-11. Unstoppable.

14. Seamus Flanagan – 5

Herculean strength, with a nose for goal but his quietest match of the summer, replaced without scoring.

15. David Reidy – 8

Second late change, Reidy started centre forward, three vital scores in the second half. Big match.

Bench – 8

Cathal O’Neill came on and scored two points while Adam English slotted one. Changes to defence didn’t unsettle them.

Manager: John Kiely – 7

He has had to work harder on the line this season. Selection of Reidy proved judicious. Used the bench well.

CLARE

1. Eibhear Quilligan – 7

Recalled after first round defeat, Quilligan had a solid match and made a good stop from Gillane in the second half.

2. Adam Hogan – 7

Outstanding form coming into the final, Hogan started on a roaming Graeme Mulcahy.

3. Cian Nolan – 7

First start of the year, a surprise replacement for Conor Cleary, second-best to Gillane. Hauled off in 50th minute.

4. Rory Hayes - 8

Tigerish corner back who kept an in-form and taller Flanagan scoreless. Fine match.

5. Diarmuid Ryan – 7

First half point spoiled by two long-ranges wides. Kept Morrissey to one first half score, less effective after interval.

6. John Conlon – 6

Conlon hurled a lot of ball but David Reidy escaped his attentions for three scores after the interval.

7. David McInerney – 7

Picked up Gearoid Hegarty and held him to one point. Solid overall performance.

8. David Fitzgerald - 7

Started on Kyle Hayes, who outscored him in the first half. Scored two points after the interval.

13. Ryan Taylor – 7

Started midfield, scored one first half point but also culpable for some wides.

9. Cathal Malone – 7

Hard-working and tried to rally side in second half, Malone played midfield with Taylor.

11. Tony Kelly – 7

Started full forward and moved out. Finished with four from play but missed chances.

12. Aidan McCarthy – 6

After a summer disrupted by injury, McCarthy recovering form was critical to Clare’s chances. Struggled before he was taken off.

10. Peter Duggan – 6

Caused Mike Casey some problems under high ball but failed to score and replaced by Aron Shanagher after 57 minutes.

14. Shane O’Donnell – 8

Honest and hard-working display as usual, notably when leadership was most needed.

15. Mark Rodgers - 8

Showed his eye for goal when netting in the first half after a Kelly effort came off the upright. Finished with 1-2.

Bench: 8

Ian Galvin hit two points, Shanagher one, while Shane Meehan couldn’t impact. Seadna Morey settled the backline.

Manager: Brian Lohan – 6

Opted for Cian Nolan as Cleary’s replacement but he suffered on Gillane. Slow to make the switch, which finally happened after Gillane’s goal.