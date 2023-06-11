Limerick 1-23 Clare 1-22, player ratings: Aaron Gillane the star of the show in Treaty win
1. Nickie Quaid – 8
LIMERICK
Turns 34 tomorrow, the All-Star made a vital first-half save from Rodgers. Sharp throughout.
2. Mike Casey – 7
The Na Piarsaigh man picked up a yellow in the first half on Duggan before being replaced injured later on.
3. Dan Morrissey – 7
Caught with the goal when the ball came off the post but generally offered a strong presence in front under dropping ball.
4. Barry Nash – 7
Didn’t get forward much and had a good tussle with O’Donnell, helping shore up the path to goal.
5. Diarmaid Byrnes – 6
Outstanding against Cork, Byrnes, reigning Hurler of the Year, hit two first-half wides, one a free. Quieter than usual.
6. Declan Hannon – 7
Experienced anchor and record All-Ireland winning captain shored up the centre of Limerick defence. Left injured after 55 minutes.
7. Kyle Hayes – 8
Hit one fine point in the first half and was frequently breaking up Clare attacks. Very influential.
8. Darragh O’Donovan – 6
Brilliant in the last round, less conspicuous this time but hit one great score.
9. Will O’Donoghue – 6
Tough physical battle with Malone, missed chance at end to put Limerick two in front.
10. Gearóid Hegarty – 7
Recovering form, his first half brought a point and he won a free for another. Busy and hard working.
24. Graeme Mulcahy - 6
Late replacement in attack, the veteran buzzed about and won a free for one of Gillane’s points. Started inside but roamed.
12. Tom Morrissey – 8
One of those players whose performance level has stayed high, finished with three points.
13. Aaron Gillane – 9
Gillane kept Limerick ticking with a fine first half, delivering seven points, and finished with 1-11. Unstoppable.
14. Seamus Flanagan – 5
Herculean strength, with a nose for goal but his quietest match of the summer, replaced without scoring.
15. David Reidy – 8
Second late change, Reidy started centre forward, three vital scores in the second half. Big match.
Bench – 8
Cathal O’Neill came on and scored two points while Adam English slotted one. Changes to defence didn’t unsettle them.
Manager: John Kiely – 7
He has had to work harder on the line this season. Selection of Reidy proved judicious. Used the bench well.
CLARE
1. Eibhear Quilligan – 7
Recalled after first round defeat, Quilligan had a solid match and made a good stop from Gillane in the second half.
2. Adam Hogan – 7
Outstanding form coming into the final, Hogan started on a roaming Graeme Mulcahy.
3. Cian Nolan – 7
First start of the year, a surprise replacement for Conor Cleary, second-best to Gillane. Hauled off in 50th minute.
4. Rory Hayes - 8
Tigerish corner back who kept an in-form and taller Flanagan scoreless. Fine match.
5. Diarmuid Ryan – 7
First half point spoiled by two long-ranges wides. Kept Morrissey to one first half score, less effective after interval.
6. John Conlon – 6
Conlon hurled a lot of ball but David Reidy escaped his attentions for three scores after the interval.
7. David McInerney – 7
Picked up Gearoid Hegarty and held him to one point. Solid overall performance.
8. David Fitzgerald - 7
Started on Kyle Hayes, who outscored him in the first half. Scored two points after the interval.
13. Ryan Taylor – 7
Started midfield, scored one first half point but also culpable for some wides.
9. Cathal Malone – 7
Hard-working and tried to rally side in second half, Malone played midfield with Taylor.
11. Tony Kelly – 7
Started full forward and moved out. Finished with four from play but missed chances.
12. Aidan McCarthy – 6
After a summer disrupted by injury, McCarthy recovering form was critical to Clare’s chances. Struggled before he was taken off.
10. Peter Duggan – 6
Caused Mike Casey some problems under high ball but failed to score and replaced by Aron Shanagher after 57 minutes.
14. Shane O’Donnell – 8
Honest and hard-working display as usual, notably when leadership was most needed.
15. Mark Rodgers - 8
Showed his eye for goal when netting in the first half after a Kelly effort came off the upright. Finished with 1-2.
Bench: 8
Ian Galvin hit two points, Shanagher one, while Shane Meehan couldn’t impact. Seadna Morey settled the backline.
Manager: Brian Lohan – 6
Opted for Cian Nolan as Cleary’s replacement but he suffered on Gillane. Slow to make the switch, which finally happened after Gillane’s goal.