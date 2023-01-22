‘Like trying to rise the ball on tarmac’ – Ballyhale Shamrocks manager Pat Hoban criticises Croke Park pitch

Shamrocks Ballyhale manager Pat Hoban with referee Johnny Murphy before the AIB GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Club Championship final at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

The threadbare condition of the Croke Park pitch came in for criticism yesterday from All-Ireland-winning Ballyhale Shamrocks manager Pat Hoban.

A huge amount of club activity at HQ has left the normally pristine field looking unusually rutted and bare and Hoban admitted it impacted the quality of yesterday’s final against Dunloy.

“Normally, when you walk out here you’re in awe of the place,” he said. “These guys, it’s our fourth game in a row here, we’ve been very, very lucky. But it’s definitely the worst condition we’ve seen it in.

“I know nothing about keeping pitches, but they never seem to leave the grass grow here. For an All-Ireland final – if that was a pitch, you wouldn’t train on it.

“Garth Brooks, whatever he did, I think they laid a new pitch after it. Normally, that pitch is like a carpet – you’re bouncing on it. Whereas there, the lads were even saying to fall on it, it’s as hard as a rock.

“It’s disappointing. I’d say on telly it looks like guys are fumbling and making small mistakes, but it’s like trying to rise the ball on tarmac. Unfortunately, it is in poor nick for our premier pitch.”

Meanwhile, Cork hurling manager Pat Ryan has lamented the loss of Mark Keane to Australia, hailing the player’s “fantastic” contribution in the early weeks of pre-season.

Keane is returning to the AFL to link up with Adelaide Crows, having left Collingwood early last year.

“He was a fella who brought a bit of physicality, good professionalism and he was a great guy – very popular within the squad,” Ryan said. “But we wish him well, and hopefully, he gets better luck than the first time when he went over there, which was during Covid.”