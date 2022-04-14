Life after Joe Canning – Galway’s new leaders now beginning to emerge

How do you define an era in a sport? By a time-frame, like a decade? The constitution of a team if it’s a team sport or a manager? Sometimes the measure can be the trophies stockpiled. Or it can simply be a player. His or her time.

For Galway hurling, the last decade and a little bit more will be neatly packaged as Joe Canning’s time. There were other elements in how Galway rose and fell from those first days in 2008 when he became a fully fledged senior. But through the lens of history, Canning’s name will be indelibly linked to it.

No other figure, not even the man at the helm in the county now when he was a Kilkenny player, Henry Shefflin, will carry that same singular attachment into the future. Shefflin had competing forces: Brian Cody, the Tommy Walsh-JJ Delaney defensive axis, and the overall power of the team. But Canning stood taller than everyone else.

His departure leaves a void. Even his last act was an extraordinary effort to try to salvage something from an otherwise disastrous qualifier against Waterford last summer. And they nearly did.

Galway hurling has been slowly pivoting away from the successful 2017-2018 team that had it source in their 2015 All-Ireland final defeat to Kilkenny and those three epic All-Ireland semi-finals with Tipperary from 2015 to 2017.

And like Tipperary, they are searching for a new path to take with stellar figures gone and a league throwing up as many questions as answers.

For Shefflin, the job specification in Galway has always been to bring them into a new era. If there was a criticism of the Micheál Donoghue and even the Shane O’Neill reigns, it was that change came too slowly. But that’s always easier to identify in hindsight.

In addition to Canning, Aidan Harte has also retired, while Adrian Tuohey is off the squad because of injury.

From 2017, John Hanbury, Colm Callanan and Johnny Glynn are no longer involved, leaving nine of the starting team just five years ago. Niall Burke, a substitute that day, has most recently been left off a 34-man squad, as has Seán Loftus.

Long-term injuries to Shane Cooney and Jason Flynn have compounded personnel issues. David Burke and Johnny Coen are into their 30s and no longer a first-choice midfield partnership.

No surprise then that among top-tier league teams, Galway used 35 players, in five league games with some 70 overall trialled in pre-season since the present management were appointed.

It’s an extensive trawl and it has thrown up some strong pointers. Ronan Glennon, younger brother of Davy who is now with Westmeath, has been a midfield revelation alongside Joseph Cooney, playing all five games and chipping in with 10 points.

Tommy Monaghan has also thrived, as have Tiernan Killeen and Leaving Cert student Gavin Lee – neither of whom are expected to start. Killeen, Lee and Greg Thomas, another current panel member, were all part of the 2020 All-Ireland minor-winning side, the last of the four-in-a-row. Their graduation has been rapid, underlining the necessity of what Shefflin is doing.

In truth, for all the experimentation, however, the Galway team selection to play Wexford on Saturday afternoon may have been a straightforward one with possibly just one attacking berth in question to see who joins Monaghan, Conor Cooney, Cathal Mannion, Conor Whelan and Brian Concannon.

They’ve had some sobering days over the last three months, the Walsh Cup defeat to Dublin in Parnell Park and the third round league defeat to Wexford. But there was sustenance too from how they competed with Limerick and their resolve to beat Clare with nothing at stake on the last day.

Who will take on more leadership now that Canning has departed? Dáithí Burke’s appointment as captain was one of Shefflin’s most significant early moves while Joseph Cooney’s adaption to midfield as the new senior partner suggests more from him too. Conor Cooney will hope to translate good club form while his St Thomas’ colleague Fintan Burke has all the elements required to become a central figure. Inevitably, Mannion, Whelan and Concannon from the inside line will look to cover some of the missing magic.

Not for the first time though a dearth of goal is being registered as a concern. It wasn’t of course in 2017 when they went their last 300 minutes of championship action without scoring one, and were still crowned champions.

They’ve got more potent since then but not more consistent. In the 2019 round robin they lost out on one of the three places on an eight-point inferior score difference to Dublin who beat them in the last round in Parnell Park. In that campaign, Galway scored 4-84 to Dublin’s 7-84. A three-goal difference.

In 2020, they drew blanks in the championship games they lost to Kilkenny and Galway and in the league just gone, after hitting four past Offaly, they failed to score a goal against Limerick, Wexford, Cork and Clare.

Galway’s Leinster schedule, despite an opening game away, is relatively kind with the potentially easier games against Westmeath and Laois stitched in between their games against Wexford, Kilkenny and Dublin. Three home games give them an added advantage.

Bringing it beyond the round robin is an imperative and a changing of the guard won’t insulate failure. But the expectation graph won’t veer much higher than that in year one of a new era.