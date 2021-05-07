Liam Sheedy shakes things up for Limerick clash while injured star Séamus Callahan retains captaincy

TIPPERARY boss Liam Sheedy has shaken things up for Saturday’s mouth-watering Allianz Hurling League Division 1 Group A opener against reigning All-Ireland champions Limerick with a sprinkling of new faces set to be on show at the LIT Gaelic Grounds (5.30).

Barry Hogan gets the nod in goal with 2019 All-Star ‘keeper Brian Hogan relegated to the bench and while there is no starting place for Noel and John McGrath, their younger brother Brian is given a chance to shine at wing-back.

McGrath is part of a new-look half-back line with Séamus Kennedy at centre-back while Bryan O'Mara is another with an opportunity to impress on the other flank, with Pádraic Maher held in reserve and Brendan Maher not in the match-day 26.

Patrick 'Bonner' Maher leads the attack at centre-forward while Willie Connors and Jake Morris are also included in a forward division which is without 2019 Hurler of the Year Séamus Callanan.

Callanan faces a few weeks on the sidelines as he deals with a long-standing back injury, but Sheedy has given the Drom-Inch ace a vote of confidence as he retains captaincy for a third successive year.

Callanan led the Premier to All-Ireland success two years ago and the 32-year-old will once again be assisted by another elder statesman as Noel McGrath continues in his role as vice-captain, as Tipp bid to bounce back from a disappointing 2020.

Tipperary (SH v Limerick): Barry Hogan, C Barrett, R Maher, B Heffernan; B McGrath, S Kennedy, B O'Mara; A Flynn, M Breen; D McCormack, Patrick Maher, N O'Meara, W Connors, J Forde, J Morris.