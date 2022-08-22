Liam Sheedy not in the mix to fill vacant Offaly hurling hotseat despite intense speculation

IAM SHEEDY will not be the next Offaly senior hurling manager with speculation linking the two-time All-Ireland SHC-winning boss to the vacant post believed to be wide of the mark.

Sheedy was sounded out about filling the Faithful hot-seat earlier this month, but any talks about rekindling his successful partnership with Eamonn O'Shea were only in the early stages and the Portroe native will not return to the inter-county sideline with Offaly in 2023.

Luring a decorated manager like Sheedy would have been a huge feather in the cap of Offaly chiefs – led by chairman Michael Duignan, who works with The Sunday Game alongside the former Premier boss – given his proven pedigree at the highest level.

Offaly officials are understood to have since gone in a different direction as they seek to find Michael Fennelly's successor with an appointment expected before the end of this week.

Offaly will operate from the Joe McDonagh Cup in 2023, as well as Division 2 in the League, having stemmed the bleeding under Fennelly following a disastrous relegation to the Christy Ring Cup in 2019 and the next manager looks sure to be external.

Amazingly, all of Offaly's seven All-Ireland senior titles – four hurling and three football – have been secured via outside managers with Michael Bond the last non-native to manage a team to Liam MacCarthy success when the Faithful prevailed through the back door in 1998.