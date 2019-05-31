Sport Hurling

Friday 31 May 2019

Liam Sheedy names potent 15 for Munster SHC clash with Clare

Tipperary manager Liam Sheedy. Photo: Sportsfile
Frank Roche

FRESH from their prolific dismantling of Cork and Waterford, Tipperary boss Liam Sheedy has again named a potent line-up for Sunday’s Munster SHC round-robin clash away to Clare.

Sheedy makes one change in attack, with Niall O’Meara named at left corner-forward after the Kilruane MacDonaghs clubman missed the Waterford demolition through injury. 

O’Meara started the opener on Leeside but was forced off late on and his place against the Deise went to Dan McCormack, who now reverts to the bench.

Tipp fans will be relieved to see Brendan Maher listed in an unchanged defence after the 2016 All-Ireland skipper, who recently returned from a long cruciate lay-off, made an injury-enforced exit against Waterford. 

Barry Heffernan, Maher’s half-time replacement the last day, drops back to the subs with Maher at No 5.

TIPPERARY (SHC v Clare): B Hogan; C Barrett, J Barry, R Maher; B Maher, Padraic Maher, A Flynn; N McGrath, M Breen; J Forde, J O’Dwyer, Patrick Maher; J McGrath, S Callanan (capt), N O’Meara.

CLARE (SHC v Tipperary): D Tuohy; P O'Connor (captain), D McInerney, S Morey, C Malone, J Browne, D Fitzgerald, S Golden, C Galvin, P Duggan, T Kelly, D Ryan, S O'Donnell, J Conlon, P Collins.

 

TIPPERARY (MHC v Clare): S Gleeson; S Loughran, C O’Dwyer, J Duncan; E Marnane, M Corcoran, C Lloyd; L Shanahan, C Ryan; C Deely, J Campion (capt), J Leamy; C Fogarty, T Cahill, P Kinane.

Online Editors

