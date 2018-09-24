Liam Sheedy has been ratified as the new Tipperary manager on a three-year term, returning to the role he vacated after winning the All-Ireland in 2010.

Liam Sheedy completes stunning return to inter-county management after being ratified as new Tipperary boss

Sheedy - who masterminded Tipperary's halt of Kilkenny's five in-a-row bid - emerged as a late candidate for the post last week when it looked to be a shootout between William Maher and All-Ireland U21-winning manager Liam Cahill.

Once it became clear that Sheedy was interested, momemtum gathered behind a sensational return. Sheedy managed the Premier County for three seasons between 2008 and 2010, winning a National League title, two Munster championship crowns as well as the All-Ireland title.

However, just when it looked like Tipperary could be poised to dominate for the following decade, Sheedy stepped down. Despite boasting one of the most talented squads in the county, Tipp have added just one All-Ireland title since Sheedy left, in 2016 under Michael Ryan.

Sheedy is close to finalising his backroom team, with the identity of his coaches and selectors to be confirmed at a county board meeting next month.

Tipperary are currently joint-third favourites to win back the Liam McCarthy Cup in 2019, and are priced at 5/1.

Sheedy previously managed Tipperary to an All-Ireland minor title in 2006.

Online Editors