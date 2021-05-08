Martin Keoghan of Kilkenny in action against Seán Moran of Dublin during the Allianz Hurling League Division 1 Group B Round 1 match at Parnell Park in Dublin. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Having relinquished a four-point lead just before the final water break, Kilkenny surged clear on the resumption to power past Dublin at Parnell Park in the opening round of the National Hurling League. A goal from Martin Keoghan 26 minutes into the second half put them in the driving seat, a scrappy but precious score on a day when such chances were rare.

From there Kilkenny, with the breeze advantage, weren’t prepared to allow Dublin a way back into the match. The home team lost all momentum after the water stall and suffered a further set-back when Liam Rushe was sent off in the 65th minute for a late tackle. It followed a similar late tackle on TJ Reid in the first half, two yellows earning Rushe his dismissal from Wicklow referee John Keenan.

Rushe could have no complaints and while he was a sturdy presence for Dublin he sailed close to the edge and beyond at times. Dublin made a late change when Andrew Dunphy started at corner back and he went on to have an impressive performance, including a stunning first half point.

Liam Rushe of Dublin is shown the red card by referee John Keenan during the Allianz Hurling League Division 1 Group B Round 1 match against Kilkenny at Parnell Park. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

But the most prolific scorer from play and Kilkenny’s best forward was Keoghan who finished with 1-4. Even when his marker for most of the game, Daire Gray, scored an inspiring first half point for Dublin, Keoghan had one in return 30 seconds later. Beside him in the half forward line Adrian Mullen made a return after a cruciate injury but struggled to adapt to the pace of the game, being called ashore at half time. After such a long lay off his rustiness was understandable.

Experienced players like Walter Walsh, Richie Hogan, Conor Delaney and Billy Ryan were carrying injuries and not part of the squad, leaving Kilkenny light on the bench. They also lost midfielder Richie Leahy early in the first half to injury but were able to overcome those handicaps.

They led 0-11 to 0-9 at half time, with newcomer Darragh Corcoran scoring a fine long distance point on his debut. James Bergin also caught the eye with two good scores in his first outing and Padraig Walsh was exceptional at centre back, setting up scores and chalking up two for himself.

Both sides were guilty of poor misses but the lack of game practice can be offered up in mitigation. Dublin hit 15 over the course of the game, some less forgivable even with the breeze and long absence from action. Kilkenny registered 11, with Eoin Cody being particularly culpable, claiming four of them. The match was intense and closely contested until Kikenny's late burst. The new rules on cynical fouling were not needed.

In the first half Kilkenny led most of the way playing into the wind and used the short puck out effectively. Bergin’s first point came at the end of a short restart from Eoin Murphy with the ball worked up the field and then switched across to Bergin’s corner. But Dublin were dogged and Danny Sutcliffe scored a wonderful point to level the sides at 0-8 a piece just before the half hour. Donal Burke restored the lead Dublin had held early in the game with a free but Kilkenny always seemed to have an answer and closed the half with the last three scores from Cillian Buckley, Keoghan and Bergin to lead by two.

Three frees from TJ Reid helped Kilkenny open a four-point lead in the third quarter before Dublin hit their best spell, scores from Donal Burke, two frees, a huge effort from Sutcliffe and one from Cian Boland leaving them level, 0-16 to 0-16, before the break for water.

From there they could not kick on, and scored only two more points, both frees from David Treacy late in the game when Kilkenny had made the game safe. The decision to take off Donal Burke for the last ten minutes denied them of a free taker, and cost them a few scores, before Treacy’s introduction. But Kilkenny had all the momentum then.

SCORERS –

Kilkenny - TJ Reid 0-7 (0-6 fs, 0-1 65), M Keoghan 1-4, J Bergin, P Walsh, J Donnelly 0-2, D Corcoran, C Buckley, A Murphy 0-1.

Dublin - D Burke 0-7 (0-6 fs), C Crummey, D Sutcliffe, D Treacy (2 fs) 0-2, A Dunphy, D Gray, E Dillon, D Keogh, C Boland 0-1.

KILKENNY: E Murphy; C Wallace, H Lawlor, P Deegan; D Corcoran, P Walsh, C Browne; C Buckley, R Leahy; J Donnelly, A Mullen, M Keoghan; J Bergin, TJ Reid, E Cody.

Subs: R Reid for Leahy (inj 12 mins); J Maher for Mullen (ht); M Carey for Buckley (53); A Murphy for Bergin (59).

DUBLIN: S Brennan; A Dunphy, E O’Donnell, P Smyth; S Moran, L Rushe, D Gray; C Burke, J Madden; D Sutcliffe, C Crummey, R Hayes; D Burke, E Dillon, D Keogh.

Subs: R McBride for Moran (42 mins); C Boland for Keogh (45); C O’Sullivan for D Burke (60); J Malone for C Burke (63); P O’Dea for Maddden (inj 70); D Treacy for Hayes (71); O O’Rorke for Dillon (73).

REF: J Keenan (Wicklow).