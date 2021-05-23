| 6°C Dublin

Liam Cahill’s Waterford project on track but building a bench will be key 

Brendan Cummins

Expert view

Waterford manager Liam Cahill during the Allianz Hurling League Division 1A win over Limerick at Walsh Park. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile Expand

What we saw on Sunday should have major significance for Waterford in the months ahead but, ultimately, will mean virtually nothing to Limerick.

The reason is that this was a game Liam Cahill clearly targeted, treating the champions’ trip into their territory as a must-win. Coming off an All-Ireland final, a strong showing was important in the league. The last time they made a final, 2017, they were relegated the following year but yesterday we saw evidence their project is going in the right direction.

