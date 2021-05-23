What we saw on Sunday should have major significance for Waterford in the months ahead but, ultimately, will mean virtually nothing to Limerick.

The reason is that this was a game Liam Cahill clearly targeted, treating the champions’ trip into their territory as a must-win. Coming off an All-Ireland final, a strong showing was important in the league. The last time they made a final, 2017, they were relegated the following year but yesterday we saw evidence their project is going in the right direction.

Even though Limerick were down to 14, they cut a contrary team by the end and the late aggro was a great sign for Liam Cahill: they got Limerick on the edge.

Waterford have a consistency of approach now, a plan, and the players have quite clearly bought into it. I thought – and still think – that Tadhg de Búrca will be sorely missed this year, but Iarlaith Daly did well at centre-back. Patrick Curran impressed coming off the bench and if there’s one thing that’s going to get Waterford to the next level, it’s strong players filling in when others get tired.

Expand Close Kyle Hayes of Limerick in action against Larlaith Daly of Waterford during the Allianz Hurling League Division 1A clash / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Kyle Hayes of Limerick in action against Larlaith Daly of Waterford during the Allianz Hurling League Division 1A clash

We all know they have 15 exceptional hurlers, but have they five more to get them over the line in big games? So far they haven’t, but Curran has shown it in flashes, with DJ Foran and Shane Bennett also back in the panel. If those three can fire this summer, they have a serious chance.

In big games, you can’t underestimate the effect of a strong bench. It’s more than tactical, it’s psychological. I remember 2010, and Séamie Callanan giving a rousing speech a week before the All-Ireland final. When I saw him coming off the bench in the final I got a huge lift, and the same for Benny Dunne and Conor O’Brien. When you see these fellas you find an extra push. The key for Waterford now is the extension of a panel you can trust in those big moments.

For Limerick, there was a lot of frustration, which you could see when they got blown for fouls despite lower hand positions demonstrating they clearly practised tackle drills all week. Overall the concession of five points from frees shows they’re adjusting. They play Cork in the Munster Championship so keeping a full deck to pick from in July is all they care about.

The style of both Limerick and Waterford takes massive energy and is very hard to repeat week after week. Limerick have had two serious battles with Tipp and Galway so Waterford had more fizz this third weekend out. John Kiely just needs to get freshness into his players, but the fact they played 45 minutes with 14 men and were only two points behind down the stretch means he has no cause for concern.

They played the majority with Aaron Gillane alone in the full-forward line and it goes to show when Séamus Flanagan isn’t playing, Limerick become a shadow of themselves. It’s no coincidence he didn’t play in that semi-final against Kilkenny in 2019. He’s a ball-winner.

Gillane can’t mark two but with him and Flanagan either side, splitting both directions, it becomes one on one against the corner-backs. The lack of that yesterday allowed Waterford to sit four in their half-back line, hoover up ball with the three lads behind coming out and space all over to run it.

Expand Close Cian Lynch looks dejected after Limerick’s second defeat of the league. Photo:Sam Barnes/Sportsfile / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Cian Lynch looks dejected after Limerick’s second defeat of the league. Photo:Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

Read More

The other big clash we were anticipating yesterday never materialised, but the rare Covid cases in Wexford highlight what a remarkable job has been done in the GAA. It’s nobody’s fault, but it does heighten awareness. Players have been unbelievably good and in the weeks ahead managers will ask for even bigger sacrifices. The world is opening up and players will be asked to keep a lockdown attitude, something they’ll gladly do to play the game they love.

On that note, last weekend showed me hurling is no longer on life support. Referees gave advantages, the flow came back and they weren’t free-taking competitions. Players seem to have adapted, and we saw the first glimmers of proper hurling again.

Long may it continue.