Liam Cahill to consider Waterford future after speaking to players following Clare mauling

Liam Cahill has said he will make no immediate decision on his future as Waterford hurling manager after an abrupt Munster Championship exit over the last seven days.

A 12-point defeat to Clare in Ennis compounded a miserable couple of weekends for the league champions who are left to reflect on a campaign that has barely taken flight.

Few Deise supporters travelled to see a third successive round robin defeat and Cahill said he will take time with the players before deciding to honour the second year of a two-year extension he agreed when spurning his native Tipperary last year.

"Today is obviously very disappointing," he said. "It’s something we won’t make a rash decision on now. From my side, I just wonder what else can be done to bring these guys to the next level. I’m quite happy to sit down with these players. I have a very, very good, healthy relationship with every one of them. They’re extremely honest men. Before I do anything I will definitely sit down with them to see where their heads are at before we do anything rash."

Cahill said the performances in recent weeks did not reflect who the players really are.

"Nobody went out for that to happen, I know the players are hurting massively inside," he said.

"They really know that’s not a true reflection on them, and even last Sunday of their true selves. I have no problem in saying that it’s my responsibility to have them right too, it’s my job to get them right when they hit the white lines to perform and I have to look at that as well.

"Maybe we didn’t get it right from a preparation perspective, I don’t know, but whatever happened over the last three weeks hasn’t been good and I’m just so disappointed for the players who put in all the work."

Cahill said the players would have to deal with the pressure that comes with expectation in the county and around the country.

"We would have thought we had a fairly good handle on that inside, in the environment we’ve created. The bottom line is, if you’re going to be one of the best teams in the country, you’re going to have to cope with that and just get on with it.

"These players are going to have to learn how to deal with it because they will find themselves back in this position again. Talent like that doesn’t just go away. They’re going to meet that obstacle again and if we do, we’re going to have to deal with it that bit differently. You can’t just curl up and die under it, like what has seemed to happen over the past two or three weeks."

Clare rested Tony Kelly and John Conlon among others but Shane O'Donnell's resurgence continued with five points while David Fitzgerald and Peter Duggan also troubled Waterford.

Clare topped the group on score difference after finishing level on seven points with Limerick who they now meet in a Munster final on Sunday week next.