Liam Cahill takes over as Waterford senior hurling manager

Liam Cahill has been confirmed as the new Waterford senior hurling manager.

Cahill - who has enjoyed great success with Tipperary's underage sides - takes over the Déise for a two-year stint following the departure of Paraic Fanning.

Michael Bevans joins him as his coach.

Cahill stepped down as Tipperary U20 hurling manager last Thursday fuelling speculation that he was set to become the new Waterford senior boss.

Since 2015 Cahill managed four underage Tipperary teams in All-Ireland finals. He coached Tipp to win the inaugural All-Ireland U-20 hurling title this year as well as last year’s final U-21 championship.

He was also manager of the minor team when they won the All-Ireland in 2016. At provincial level he coached Tipp to win back to back Munster titles in 2015 and 2016 as well as the U-20 crown this year.

Cahill was the initial front-runner to succeed Michael Ryan as senior team boss last autumn. But in the end the County Board opted to give the job to Liam Sheedy, who went on to guide the team to their Liam McCarthy Cup since 2016.

Now it looks as if Cahill will be plotting the downfall of his native county.

Online Editors