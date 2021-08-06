Liam Cahill keeps faith in Waterford line-up for showdown with Limerick

Waterford boss Liam Cahill has kept faith with the same 15 that saw off Tipperary last weekend for Saturday’s All-Ireland SHC semi-final showdown with Limerick in Croke Park.

That means there’s no place for supersub Neil Montgomery, who hit 1-2 when introduced in Cork last weekend. Cahill subs on the day contributed a tally of 1-5 with Mikey Kiely (0-2) and Colin Dunford (0-1) also finding their range when sprung from the bench.

In total, Cahill starts 11 of the side that were beaten by Limerick in last year’s All-Ireland decider. Limerick have already named their team with Aaron Gillane and Dan Morrissey coming into the side from their brilliant Munster final win.

Waterford (SHC v Limerick): S O’Brien; I Kenny, C Prunty, S McNulty; C Lyons, Shane Bennett, K Bennett; J Barron, P Hogan; J Fagan, J Prendergast, Stephen Bennett; D Hutchinson, A Gleeson, P Curran.